“This is deeply hilarious”– F1 Twitter reacts after learning George Russell and Sebastian Vettel kicked Nikita Mazepin from WhatsApp group

F1 Twitter reacts as George Russell and Sebastian Vettel kick Nikita Mazepin out of the WhatsApp group as he was axed by Haas.

Nikita Mazepin was sacked from his Haas job as a consequence of Russia invading Ukraine. The Russian driver is already having a dispute with his former team over unpaid dues and not refunding the Uralkali sponsorship money.

But on the drivers’ side, it seems nobody cares about Mazepin. It was heavily reported that he was removed by George Russell and Sebastian Vettel from the Grand Prix Drivers’ association WhatsApp group.

The group is apparently headed by both Vettel and Russell, and right now the Mercedes star is the director of it. It is not like that Mazepin is no more an F1 driver so he was axed. Romain Grosjean who left F1 in 2020 is reportedly still a part of it.

Therefore, it could be said that the drivers don’t want any association with Mazepin. The Russian driver’s father is among the most influential oligarchs in Russia. He also has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Therefore, he was one of the many businessmen, who had to see the repercussions of the Western boycott of Russia. And Mazepin losing his F1 seat was a parcel with it.

F1 Twitter reacts to Nikita Mazepin being removed

It’s no secret that many F1 fans don’t like Mazepin since the beginning. His allegedly molesting a woman which was caught on a video tape compelled fans to ask for his sacking even before his F1 debut.

Then he was also reported to be punching Callum Ilott during F3 days. So, many didn’t find him a pleasing person seeing his questionable history before coming to F1.

So, it was expected that on witnessing this news, a considerable section would rejoice Mazepin’s ejection from a WhatsApp group having all the F1 drivers.

This is deeply hilarious https://t.co/EGRQiS2rI4 — mikael (@kachammertime) July 5, 2022

okay but I could see both George and Seb being like “good riddance” and removing him and now i want to know which one it really was — F1 Updates (@paddock2go) July 5, 2022

Seb and George removing Mazepin from the group chat pic.twitter.com/1RtS2ZsLRY — warchie 🇺🇬💫 (@Sarch11e) July 5, 2022

Even when I left my job they didn’t kick me out of the group 😭😭 https://t.co/iaOSOhq8xn — av (@formulaark) July 5, 2022

