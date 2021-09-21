“This is exactly what Formula 1 needs”– Gerhard Berger on Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton crash in Monza

“This is exactly what Formula 1 needs”– Gerhard Berger on Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashing in Monza to give a controversial GP.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen colliding in Monza raised several headlines and sparked several debates on social media deciding who was responsible for the crash.

For the FIA, it was Verstappen, as he received a three-place grid penalty for the Russian Grand Prix. However, Gerhard Berger thinks this is the action F1 needs now while describing it as a racing incident.

“Everything is said already and for me it was a racing incident,” he said. “If you want to say who could have avoided it more, maybe that was Max, and that is why he got the three places grid penalty as well.”

“But much more important is that this is exactly what Formula 1 needs. This is racing. Finally, we have two big guys racing each other, and it’s even better than they are from two different teams.”

“Can you imagine what would happen if you had a third driver in a Ferrari fighting up front as well? You would have full grandstands and people watching it again.”

“This is what Formula 1 was looking for, for so many years. It is so important for the sport to have these kinds of things.”

Heart goes with Max Verstappen

Berger thinks that it is hard to decide among whom he should root for this year’s championship but would prefer Verstappen to win it to mark a new era in F1.

“I think for the entire sport it would be good to have a change,” he said when asked for his thoughts on who he thinks will come out on top of the table.

“But having said that, it is also great to have Lewis Hamilton still performing as he does after so many years, still having that killer instinct and having the discipline for so many years.

“I would also love to see Lewis becoming the greatest of all time, so it is really difficult to give you a straight answer on this one. But we have seen Lewis winning four championship in a row, and we all know that Max Verstappen is a superstar by now as well.”

“So it would be great to see the young guy come out on top.”