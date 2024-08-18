“This Is Hollywood”: Lewis Hamilton’s Silverstone Triumph Attains GOAT Status in Ex-F1 Driver’s Books

Lewis Hamilton’s sensational victory at the 2024 British Grand Prix broke a 945-day win drought, marking it as his first win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. This remarkable achievement has earned him a spot in the “Greatest of All Time” (GOAT) category, according to former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer.

In a recent midseason review video on Formula 1’s YouTube channel, Palmer, alongside F1 presenters Will Buxton and Lawrence Barretto, rated the standout moments of the 2024 season so far. Hamilton’s Silverstone victory was placed in the GOAT tier by the former Renault driver.

Palmer emphasized not only the significance of Hamilton’s ninth victory at Silverstone but also the dramatic nature of the race. Lando Norris was the favorite to win, but Hamilton’s brilliance saw him emerge as the victor, making the win all the more special. Palmer noted;

“I am going to put this in GOAT territory because this one was a great race. It was a record race for Hamilton, with nine Grand Prix wins at a venue, which happened to be his home race. It was a Hamilton-Mercedes performance against the odds when Norris should have had the race… I think this is Hollywood, that story.”

Hamilton’s ninth home win crowned the GOAT status unanimously

Buxton and Barretto both strongly agreed with Palmer’s assessment that Hamilton’s victory at the 2024 British GP deserved to be in the GOAT category. Buxton emphasized the deep emotional significance of the win for Hamilton. He highlighted how powerful it was to witness Hamilton and his father’s emotional reaction after the race.

“I’m with you 100% of the way, mate, and the emotion that poured out of him and his dad after the flag, the validation. We described him as the greatest of all time, that the greatest of all time could have doubted himself to the degree that that win meant so much and was pulled off so masterfully,” Buxton remarked.

Barretto, on the other hand, focused on Hamilton’s mindset leading up to the race. He noted that in Hamilton’s post-race interviews, it was clear that the 39-year-old had genuinely started to believe he might never win a race again.

Barretto felt that this victory was particularly special because it took place at Silverstone, in front of Hamilton’s home crowd, and during what was his last race win for Mercedes on home soil.