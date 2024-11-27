Lewis Hamilton’s Emotional Victory at 2024 British GP Had Barack Obama Sliding Into His DMs

Lewis Hamilton’s victory at this year’s British Grand Prix was an emotional one as it was his first since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Following his win, he received several congratulatory messages and one of them was from none other than former United States president Barack Obama.

“He (Bono) said afterward that neither of them had ever had so many messages as this race. And he said that Lewis got messages from the other Bono, from YouTube, and Barack Obama,” Matt Whyman, the author of Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane, revealed the conversations he had with Hamilton’s engineer after the British GP on the Fast and the Curious podcast.

‘One of hardest things Hamilton ever had to do’ We’ve been behind-the-scenes of Mercedes’ 2024 season with Matt Whyman who spent 18 months with the team for his book Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane. He told about getting to know Toto Wolff, George Russell and Lewis… pic.twitter.com/3bKiaUF0xu — The Fast And The Curious (@fastcuriouspod) November 27, 2024

What made Hamilton’s win at Silverstone even more special was that out of all the circuits, he returned to the top step of the podium after a three-year hiatus on his home track. With Hamilton winning at home, he was bound to receive a warm welcome from his adoring fans. However, not even he could imagine the kind of love he would receive after winning this year’s British GP.

Whyman revealed on the podcast that Bono told him that he could figure out where Hamilton was on track just by hearing where the loudest cheers came from at the circuit. While Hamilton had a long victory drought of almost three seasons coming into this year’s campaign, he did not have to wait long to clinch another win.

Just two races after his record-breaking ninth victory at Silverstone, he again stood on the top step of the podium in Hungary. Now, with Hamilton just having two races left in his Mercedes career before he moves to Ferrari, he will hope to finish his stint with the Brackley-based outfit on a high.