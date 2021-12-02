“This is what the people want”– Jeddah F1 track designer responds to recent safety criticisms on the circuits

The designer of the Jeddah F1 track Carsten Tilke responded to the safety-related criticisms and asserts it meets all the FIA guidelines.

With Saudi Arabia’s F1 track being unveiled with the date of the main race getting closer, the doubts of safety are now highlighted. Christian Horner termed it as an extreme “Suzuka with walls”.

Whereas Former F1 champion Damon Hill showed concerns over the “high jeopardy” of the track. However, F1 track designer Carsten Tilke has refuted such claims.

“Actually not,” he said when asked by MotorSport if any worries had been expressed directly to him. “Of course we have worked closely with the FIA. We have our experience too.”

“We need to make it challenging, we need to make it thrilling and I think this is what the people want. The FIA check everything, do the safety inspections, the safety simulations – which we also do in the house – but in the end, the decision lies at their table.”

“Every track needs a Grade One certificate. If you don’t get this this, you’re not able to race with Formula 1.”

SAFER keeping Jeddah safe

Tilke further said that the safety towards the Jeddah track has been kept at 100% focus. Considering the track is termed as a “street circuit”. So, even a little carelessness can be fatal.

“We used SAFER for the first time in Baku, where we also have this some very fast corners without runoffs,” says Tilke. “As this circuit’s so narrow, and restricted by the sea, buildings, the mosque inside, and so on, we had to really use everything possible in terms of safety devices.”

“Because it’s a very fast track, everything needs to be perfect in terms of safety – not 80% or 90%, 100%. But for sure, it’s a street circuit, better not to make a mistake.”

