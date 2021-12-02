F1

“This is what the people want”– Jeddah F1 track designer responds to recent safety criticisms on the circuits

"This is what the people want"– Jeddah F1 track designer responds to recent safety criticisms on the circuits
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“This horrible angle was going to be the caveat to headlining WrestleMania” – WWE’s discarded plans for highly panned Katie Vick storyline revealed
Next Article
“I didn’t know if I wanted to be a part of that” – Kurt Angle reveals why he refused to sign with the WWE for another year
F1 Latest News
"It's not my choice to be here": Lewis Hamilton admits he is not comfortable with racing in Saudi Arabia ahead of the country's inaugural Grand Prix this weekend
“It’s not my choice to be here”: Lewis Hamilton admits he is not comfortable with racing in Saudi Arabia ahead of the country’s inaugural Grand Prix this weekend

Lewis Hamilton said he is not ‘completely comfortable’ with racing in Saudi Arabia due to…