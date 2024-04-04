“This Is Why This Guy’s a World Champion”: Ayao Komatsu Details How Fernando Alonso Is an Engineer’s Paradise

Fernando Alonso, one of F1’s greatest drivers of all time is not just known for his racing prowess. He is also one of the sharpest individuals in the paddock at all given times, and his ability to get the best out of the car has been praised by engineers and team principals alike. Recently, Haas’ new team principal Ayao Komatsu came out to applaud the Spaniard for the same.

Long before he joined Haas, Komatsu worked as Alonso’s tire test engineer at Renault. The Enstone-based outfit was where Alonso was at his brilliant best, securing two world title wins in 2005 and 2006 respectively. Komatsu appeared on the Beyond the Grid podcast, where he told host Tom Clarkson, “Fernando, you give him a target – absolutely bang on. Then I said, ‘Okay, this is why this guy’s a world champion!'”.

Komatsu was referring to Alonso’s expertise in understanding how to manage his tire-wear to manipulate lap-times on different compounds in practice, qualifying and also the Grand Prix.

Komatsu made a comparison between Alonso and Jenson Button in this case. Button too, drove for Renault in the past, but unlike Alonso, would struggle with the car’s balance. The latter would always deliver what the engineer asked of him, be it managing his tires, or pushing harder than usual.

Now 42, Alonso is showing no signs of slowing down despite many pointing out his old age. He still has a similar mindset and the same hunger to succeed at the highest level. His stint with Aston Martin has just added to his motivation, after he secured eight podium finishes in 2023. 2024, however, hasn’t been the same for the Oviedo-born driver.

Can Fernando Alonso win with Aston Martin?

Alonso took a two-season hiatus from F1 before returning to the sport with Alpine in 2021. But the team didn’t have enough to fuel his motivation, which lay towards the front of the pack. So, he decided to join Aston Martin in 2023, and it turned out to be a masterstroke.

Alonso drove what was arguably the second-fastest car on the grid for half a season, and had 8 podium finishes to his name. However, what he craved the most was his 33rd race win. Unfortunately, it did not come after the team lost steam in the developmental race.

To add to Alonso’s woes, 2024 saw Aston Martin slip down the pecking order further. The Silverstone-based outfit don’t look like podium contenders till now, but Alonso will be hoping for a miracle in the months to come.

Aston Martin’s underperformance is also leading to rumors of Alonso considering an exit. Since the Spaniard wants to compete for wins and not just points, his most likely destinations include Mercedes and Red Bull, both of whom could have a vacant seat by the end of the year.