Fernando Alonso Is Proud of Aston Martin’s Growth Despite Performance Decline Due to Costly Mistake

Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso kickstarted the 2023 season in emphatic fashion as the Spaniard clinched five podiums from the first six races. However, ever since the Austrian Grand Prix in July, the 42-year-old has clinched just one podium. Most of Aston Martin’s recent struggles are due to the costly mistake they made with their flexi-wings. However, despite Aston Martin’s downfall from grace, Alonso is still “proud” of the team.

Advertisement

The two-time champion made a comparison with soccer to explain why his side have been even more successful than most others despite their recent results. “I notice that motorsport is increasingly leaning towards football (soccer), where only the last result seems to count,” explained Alonso (as quoted by formule1.nl).

Advertisement

The driver from Oviedo, Spain, then provided an insight into how his team’s performances are significantly better than last season. “Let’s not forget where we come from and what the Aston Martin project really means. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved so far this season,” added Alonso. The Silverstone-based team are currently fifth in the championship with 236 points, just six points behind fourth-placed McLaren.

In stark contrast, Aston Martin were seventh in the championship last season and only managed to score 55 points. Even though the team have already demonstrated a significant improvement from last season, they could have scored many more points, had they not had trouble with their flexi-wings.

Aston Martin’s flexi-wings concerns cost Fernando Alonso dearly this year

According to motorsport.com, Aston Martin’s front wing has been too flexible this season. Onboard footage of Fernando Alonso driving the AMR23 early on in the season showed how his front wing had “bent” when he reached top speed on the straights.

As per the rules, the FIA have issued, “All aerodynamic components or bodywork influencing the car’s aerodynamic performance must be rigidly secured and immobile“. Once the FIA understood that the front wing on Aston Martin’s car was too flexible, they asked the team around the time of the Azerbaijan GP to modify the design of their car and gave them a timeline.

While it remains unclear when was the deadline, Aston Martin suffered a massive dip in performance from the Spanish GP onwards. Since the race in Barcelona, Alonso managed to register just two podiums for the team. As a result, the 42-year-old also lost his third place in the standings to Lewis Hamilton. With four races remaining in the 2023 season, the Briton is 18 points clear of the Spaniard.