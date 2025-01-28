“Those Negotiations Are Already Ongoing”: F1 Expert on Max Verstappen to Aston Martin Possibility

With cracks in the once invincible Red Bull machine appearing in the second half of 2024, reports of Max Verstappen considering a switch to Aston Martin came up. The deal in the works was rumored to be worth $1 billion, which although shunned down as ridiculous, could have some substance to it after all.

The figure was considered too big to be realistic. But the fact that Aston Martin is an ambitious outfit, ready to take itself to the next level, could easily entice Verstappen. The Race‘s Mark Hughes believes so and is confident that talks are ongoing between the #1 driver and owner Lawrence Stroll.

“The idea of Max to Aston Martin I think is very real and if what we’re hearing on the grapevine is true, those negotiations are already ongoing. So, even before we started hearing these rumors from within the paddock, and not just from people speculating, it did make perfect sense,” he said on The Race’s F1 podcast.

⚠️ | Lawrence Stroll reportedly has his sights set on an Aston Martin swoop for Max Verstappen. Talks to make this happen are reportedly already in progress. Italian publication Autosprint which correctly called Newey to Aston Martin claims Stroll is now ‘aiming for’… pic.twitter.com/df34CU7MLh — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) September 11, 2024

Verstappen just won his fourth consecutive title with Red Bull in December. But it didn’t come without its fair share of trouble. For much of the season, he had the third-fastest car on the grid, and it was only his blistering start to the year—where he won seven out of ten races—that he secured the crown.

The RB20’s balance took a severe hit, and Verstappen’s performance was compromised as a result. Sadly for the Red Bull driver, this is expected to carry into 2025.

Verstappen won’t have the luxury of banking on early-season wins anymore, as McLaren and Ferrari should be strong from the get-go. Hence, with his title chances waning way, the thought of joining Aston Martin will not sound all that absurd.

Is Verstappen to Aston Martin a real possibility?

In short, yes. It may not be a billion-dollar deal and it may not be right now. But there is no reason why Verstappen would say no to Aston Martin without, at least, considering their offer first.

It won’t be happening anytime soon, however. Fernando Alonso recently signed a contract that will keep him at the Silverstone-based squad until 2026, and Lance Stroll, although not performing quite as well, is the owner’s son and likely to retain his seat.

So, the earliest window appears to the the 2027 off-season. That is if Alonso doesn’t extend his stay.

From Aston Martin’s point of view, with Adrian Newey’s arrival, a Honda engine deal, and a state-of-the-art facility worth over $100 million, they will give Verstappen all the right tools to succeed.

However, just the allure of winning more Championships might not be enough for the 27-year-old. Time and again, he has reiterated his desire to retire early from F1, citing the hectic schedule and his desire to pursue other dreams as the reasons. With his contract with Red Bull ending in 2028, it won’t leave him with much time to take up a whole new project.

Moreover, with the Dutchman expecting his first child with his partner, Kelly Piquet, he might finally be persuaded to step away from his life as an F1 driver to spend more time with his family—something he values deeply, even more than his world titles.