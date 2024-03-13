Toto Wolf May Have Willingly Given Up Key Mercedes Figure to Ferrari in an Act of Kindness

Mercedes continue to lose key personnel following Lewis Hamilton‘s surprise decision to move to Ferrari in 2025. According to reports, the most recent figure that the Silver Arrows have lost is Jerome d’Ambrosio. However, according to British journalist Joe Saward, there is a possibility that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff himself voluntarily gave up D’Ambrosio out of compassion.

As per Saward, “He’s (D’Ambrosio) gone. I am told because his family was having trouble settling in England, he will now move to Ferrari. Given that Toto and Fred are best buddies, albeit with knives behind their backs when it comes to business, it would not surprise me if Toto asked Fred to find Jerome a job.”

Through his claim, Saward is implying that Wolff may have given up one of Mercedes’ leading figures to ensure that D’Ambrosio did not lose out on a job entirely amid his personal concerns. The 38-year-old will now reportedly take on the role of head of Ferrari’s development program for young drivers.

Last year, the former racer became the director of driver development at Mercedes and, hence, has the necessary experience for this role. Moreover, D’Ambrosio is such a key figure that many also believed that he would be the most likely successor to Toto Wolff as Mercedes’ team principal.

Jerome d’Ambrosio’s F1 career before joining Mercedes

Prior to joining Mercedes, Jerome D’Ambrosio spent time in Formula 1 with Lotus and Marussia Virgin Racing. Moreover, as his career progressed, he held several important positions, including the role of deputy team principal with Formula E team Venturi Racing.

Following his demonstration of leadership abilities in other realms of motorsport, the former Belgian driver returned to F1. He first began working as the director of Mercedes’ driver program in 2023. D’Ambrosio seems to have quickly risen up the ranks as he has also filled in for Toto Wolff as Mercedes’ acting team principal when the Austrian has been away.

Now, that D’Ambrosio will depart Mercedes for Ferrari, his move will have significant implications for both teams. Mercedes are likely to lose a key figure because of the 38-year-old’s departure, while Ferrari are likely to receive one of F1’s most important young leaders.