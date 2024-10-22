Toto Wolff Admits to Being “Inspired by Fred and Ferrari” After Impressive Austin Win

Ferrari has orchestrated a spectacular turnaround in the second half of the 2024 season, with its 1-2 finish at the US GP being the crowning jewel of that mission. Team Principal Fred Vasseur was talking about this strong weekend after the race when his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff interrupted with words of praise.

Vasseur was speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, when Wolff came to reveal, “I’m inspired by Fred and the Ferrari team and his performances…” — a great compliment from one Team Principal to another.

“It’s been a great day for them,” he added, talking about the Austin race. “It’s so good how you recovered from before the summer to being right dominant now. We’re looking at it with admiration.”

WHAT A DRIVE BY OUR BOYS!!! 1-2 FINISH AT COTA #USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6W4NUsOsK6 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 20, 2024

Wolff was referring to Ferrari’s slump in the early stages of the season when it fell down the pecking order to—at times—being the fourth-fastest team on the grid. However, a series of upgrades—mainly to its floor—turned Ferrari’s season around and Wolff found it commendable.

Those upgrades worked wonders for the team from Maranello which is looking like a competitive outfit once again.

Following Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s 1-2 in Austin, Ferrari sits only 48 points adrift of leaders McLaren. Moreover, there is a pretty realistic chance for the team to jump Red Bull in the standings after the Mexico City GP next weekend, as they are just eight points behind.

Wolff admires Vasseur despite changing dynamic.

It is no secret in the F1 paddock that Vasseur and Wolff are good friends, with their relationship spanning decades. But going into 2025, the dynamic between the duo could take a turn for the worse.

For starters, Mercedes and Ferrari will both see themselves as Championship contenders, and the good relationship between the two could be affected as a result.

| Jerome D’Ambrosio, a potential successor to Toto Wolff as team principal in the future, is to join Ferrari from Mercedes. Fred Vasseur has lured another key figure and good friend of Toto Wolff away from Mercedes. pic.twitter.com/HDH4Ny1Kfp — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) March 9, 2024

But more importantly, Vasseur was the man responsible for luring Wolff’s marquee driver, Lewis Hamilton away. The #44 driver announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the Silver Arrows to drive for Ferrari from 2025 onwards.

On top of that, Ferrari has also roped in several key figures from the Mercedes such as Jerome D’Ambrosio, who was head of development, and being labeled as a potential successor to Wolff.

Wolff insisted that his friendship with Vasseur would remain intact, but left the door open for some rocky times ahead. In an interview with Sky Sports, he said, “I think, I really have a good relationship with Fred Vasseur. We’ve been friends for a long time. It’s getting a bit rough now as direct competitors but I think this comes with the job.”