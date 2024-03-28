Toto Wolff Doesn’t Have To “Punch Himself in the Nose” and Is Pardoned for Mercedes’ Sins

Mercedes had a challenging weekend at the Albert Park circuit since both of its drivers failed to finish the race. While Lewis Hamilton got a DNF on lap 17 because of engine issues, George Russell crashed on the penultimate lap as he tried to chase Fernando Alonso for P6. Given these disappointing outcomes, Toto Wolff acknowledged that he felt like “punching himself in the nose”. However, following Wolff’s remarks, an F1 expert offered his analysis of the situation.

Advertisement

During the Formula for Success podcast, David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan talked about Toto Wolff’s reaction to the team’s misfortunes and his role within the larger team structure. Initially, Coulthard said that after a double DNF in Australia, it is understandable that Wolff feels frustrated.

However, as per the veteran, the Austrian can’t make himself directly responsible for the reliability or the speed of the car. Interestingly, Jordan later echoed Coulthard’s sentiment as he said that Wolff, being a massive professional, would prefer to forget what transpired in Australia as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

Jordan said, “Toto is in a difficult space at the moment. [This is] because he’s such a massive professional and it will have hurt him for sure what happened in Australia. He will want to forget that as soon as possible and he will bounce back and make no mistake.” In addition, Jordan claimed that Wolff would have been more affected by Mercedes’ devastating defeat to Ferrari and McLaren than by their double DNF.

Toto Wolff responds to the idea of hiring a ‘design guru’ amidst the tumultuous start to the season

Mercedes’s current campaign has got off to a disappointing start. After earning a points finish in the first two races, the Silver Arrows suffered a double DNF at the Australian GP. Thus, looking at the difficulty of exploiting the full potential of the W15, Mercedes has been suggested to hire a design guru.

Earlier, the team had already performed a technical reshuffle when they brought James Allison back as the team’s technical director. However, despite this, when Wolff was asked in the post-race media session at Melbourne whether Mercedes would hire a potential design guru to restructure their team further, he gave an interesting response.

The 52-year-old said, “So, you have the first idea of design guru? I think you always need to look at ourselves like I need to look at myself, what is it? Why is it that we can’t get there?”

Subsequently, Wolff noted that even with all the data, it still takes human labor to complete the job at hand. In light of this, Wolff asserted that he is neither stopping nor he is sitting ideal and dwelling. Instead, the Austrian is considering more ways to motivate the team.