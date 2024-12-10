mobile app bar

Toto Wolff Finds “Shame” in Daniel Ricciardo Getting the Boot From Red Bull Without a ‘Platform’

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore, Singapore. 22.September.2024; Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team during Formula One Singapore Grand Prix

Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore, Singapore. 22.September.2024; Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team during Formula One Singapore Grand Prix | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Daniel Ricciardo returned to the Red Bull family in 2023 as an RB driver, hoping to get his career back on track after what had been a difficult few years at Renault and McLaren. Things didn’t quite work out and he had to leave F1 altogether soon — a situation Toto Wolff insisted Red Bull should have handled with more grace.

Ricciardo appeared to be somber throughout the Singapore GP weekend earlier this year. Although his exit—amidst a run of poor performances—was not confirmed, all the signs pointed towards that. Still, the F1 community was left hanging, and the news became official only two days after the race when Liam Lawson was announced as his replacement.

“How this ended is a real shame. How they didn’t give him the platform because he’s done so, so well,” the Mercedes boss said on the Armchair Expert podcast. Wolff, who recently gave a grand farewell to Lewis Hamilton, suggested that Ricciardo should have received the same treatment from Red Bull, given all he had done for the team over the years.

Ricciardo, a top driver for Red Bull between 2014 and 2018, left Milton-Keynes in search of a new challenge. Sadly, things went downhill and his confidence took a hit. Still, Red Bull brought him home and had him replace an underperforming Nyck de Vries midway into 2023.

The idea was to have him and Yuki Tsunoda compete for the title of the better RB driver. One who would be considered for an eventual Red Bull seat.

But while Tsunoda continues to be in the conversations, Ricciardo is far away from all the racing action. The eight-time race winner didn’t get the farewell he deserved, but the paddock surely continues to miss his charismatic presence.

Will Ricciardo ever return to Formula 1?

Ricciardo’s reputation as one of the most affable personalities in the paddock will undoubtedly ensure he can keep his post-racing business ventures thriving. But is a return to racing at the pinnacle of motorsport truly off the table?

A driver like Ricciardo can never be ruled out to make a comeback. And the current complexion of the driver market seems to hint at a possible return for the Honey Badger as soon as 2026.

With General Motors now set to enter the grid as the eleventh team in 2026, two spots have opened up. Rumors in the paddock suggest that the American team will prioritize experience over youth, potentially opening a door for Ricciardo to return to F1.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he's dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

