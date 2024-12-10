Toto Wolff Finds “Shame” in Daniel Ricciardo Getting the Boot From Red Bull Without a ‘Platform’

Daniel Ricciardo returned to the Red Bull family in 2023 as an RB driver, hoping to get his career back on track after what had been a difficult few years at Renault and McLaren. Things didn’t quite work out and he had to leave F1 altogether soon — a situation Toto Wolff insisted Red Bull should have handled with more grace.

Ricciardo appeared to be somber throughout the Singapore GP weekend earlier this year. Although his exit—amidst a run of poor performances—was not confirmed, all the signs pointed towards that. Still, the F1 community was left hanging, and the news became official only two days after the race when Liam Lawson was announced as his replacement.

“How this ended is a real shame. How they didn’t give him the platform because he’s done so, so well,” the Mercedes boss said on the Armchair Expert podcast. Wolff, who recently gave a grand farewell to Lewis Hamilton, suggested that Ricciardo should have received the same treatment from Red Bull, given all he had done for the team over the years.

BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo to leave RB, the team has announced#F1 pic.twitter.com/dWK02446hM — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2024

Ricciardo, a top driver for Red Bull between 2014 and 2018, left Milton-Keynes in search of a new challenge. Sadly, things went downhill and his confidence took a hit. Still, Red Bull brought him home and had him replace an underperforming Nyck de Vries midway into 2023.

The idea was to have him and Yuki Tsunoda compete for the title of the better RB driver. One who would be considered for an eventual Red Bull seat.

But while Tsunoda continues to be in the conversations, Ricciardo is far away from all the racing action. The eight-time race winner didn’t get the farewell he deserved, but the paddock surely continues to miss his charismatic presence.

Will Ricciardo ever return to Formula 1?

Ricciardo’s reputation as one of the most affable personalities in the paddock will undoubtedly ensure he can keep his post-racing business ventures thriving. But is a return to racing at the pinnacle of motorsport truly off the table?

A driver like Ricciardo can never be ruled out to make a comeback. And the current complexion of the driver market seems to hint at a possible return for the Honey Badger as soon as 2026.

With General Motors now set to enter the grid as the eleventh team in 2026, two spots have opened up. Rumors in the paddock suggest that the American team will prioritize experience over youth, potentially opening a door for Ricciardo to return to F1.