After ‘Embarrassing’ Red Bull Debut, Helmut Marko Hails Isack Hadjar as ‘One of The Surprises’ of 2025

Isack Hadjar of Red Bull Racing RB20 and Helmut Marko, Drivers Manager of Red Bull Racing, are present during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on December 5, 2024 Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

After a strong showing in the F2 championship last season, Isack Hadjar was being touted as one of the most promising rookies on the 2025 F1 grid. But his debut at the season-opening Australian GP ended in heartbreak as he crashed out on the formation lap.

Naturally, a surge of emotions led the #6 driver to bawl his eyes out in front of millions of fans on TV and at the Albert Park Circuit. In his moment of sadness, Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony Hamilton, came up to console him — a moment that went viral in no time.

But Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, being as ruthless as he is, labelled his junior driver’s actions “embarrassing”. While the Austrian’s remarks were met with immense public backlash, Hadjar himself calmed the storm by admitting, “I found it embarrassing myself.”

Helmut Marko = Speaking to an Austrian media outlet, Helmut Marko said Isack Hadjar “put on a tearful show” after his crash, and that it was a “bit embarrassing.” What sort of person says that? pic.twitter.com/I2iYBTOLKB — Formula God (@formula1god) March 16, 2025

At the Chinese GP, however, the 20-year-old redeemed himself after out-qualifying his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, and displaying strong pace during the race. This feat did not go unnoticed, and Marko himself changed his tune and lauded the 20-year-old.

“Isack Hadjar was able to properly manage his Melbourne misadventure, even though he had already been surprisingly strong in qualifying. He would certainly have scored his first points in China without this failed strategy. For me, Isack is one of the surprises of this first part of the season,” he said as quoted by Auto Hebdo.

As is the case with all Red Bull juniors, Hadjar’s main focus is on the seat on the main team. But for that, he needs to prove himself with their sister team at Racing Bulls. After Liam Lawson’s woeful start to his Red Bull career, the Kiwi driver has been relegated back to RB with Tsunoda taking up the second seat alongside Max Verstappen.

This will give the perfect opportunity for the French-Algerian racing ace to establish himself within the program by asserting his dominance over Lawson in the upcoming races. That said, it doesn’t seem as though Hadjar will get his opportunity with Red Bull anytime soon.

Marko has already promised Tsunoda time until the end of this season to prove his worth. But if Hadjar continues to impress, he will make a compelling argument for himself to be considered for a promotion down the line.