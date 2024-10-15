Toto Wolff Intends to Give ‘Best Farewell Possible’ to Lewis Hamilton as Era-Defining Alliance Nears Its End

Formula 1 is currently going through a month-long break since the Singapore GP. The season will have six more races remaining once the action resumes in Austin, Texas. That also effectively means that Lewis Hamilton has just six more races remaining with Mercedes before his imminent move to Ferrari in 2025.

Mercedes Team principal Toto Wolff wants to make the most of these six races, though. If not for anything else, to give Hamilton a befitting farewell. The Austrian manager, however, is keeping his expectations in check. But a strong finish to the season with the final upgrades package remains a priority to build momentum for 2025.

Wolff said, “We want to end this year as strongly as possible, build momentum for 2025, and bid farewell to Lewis in the best way possible.” He added, “We have, therefore, been hard at work since Singapore, analyzing our performance and how we can improve.”

Hamilton’s partnership with Mercedes was no less than an era-defining stint. Mastering the hybrid engine regulations which started in 2014, the Silver Arrows dominated the grid for eight years.

Hamilton, meanwhile, bagged six of his seven world titles in those eight years. The partnership, however, hasn’t enjoyed a similar level of dominance since the start of the ground effect regulations in 2022.

Mercedes failed to get a grasp of the concept and saw themselves displaced from the top spot. The German outfit seems to have unlocked some untapped potential in the car lately, which has resulted in Hamilton bagging wins in Silverstone and Spa Francorchamps.

Bidding farewell to Hamilton with anything but a championship wouldn’t be befitting. However, he’d be glad to be on the top step of the podium a couple more times before leaving.

Mercedes could emerge as a disruptor in the drivers’ championship

Wolff revealed the team would be introducing its final upgrades package for the season in Texas. With that, he aims to gather some crucial results to build momentum for the 2025 season. If the upgrade package manages to live up to the expectations, a few podiums and wins could disrupt the status quo in the raging battle for the drivers’ championship.

While neither of the Mercedes drivers are in a position to realistically challenge Max Verstappen for the title, they can certainly take away points from the hopefuls, including Lando Norris. What gives Mercedes ample opportunities is not just the six races but also the three sprint races remaining in the season.