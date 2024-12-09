Toto Wolff Is Kristen Bell’s Husband’s ‘Number 1 Crush’

Glitz and glamor are words that often define F1, with millions idolizing drivers both on and off the track. But thanks to the rise in popularity of the sport over the years and Drive to Survive giving a closer look at how teams operate, Team Principals have developed their own fanbases.

Popular actress Kristen Bell’s husband Dax Shepard for one, absolutely adores Toto Wolff.

Shepard, an American actor and comedian, also hosts a popular podcast on YouTube, called ‘Armchair Expert’. There, he kicked off a recent segment by admitting to being Wolff’s ‘number-one fan’.

“I’m fascinated by someone that can be as serious as he is to make a team function,” Shepard said about the Mercedes boss. “And then as goddamn playful and fun as he was outside out that.”

Shepard went on to talk about who Wolff is for people who could be unaware and the way he talks about the Austrian oozes respect and admiration. “He is the Team Principal and CEO of AMG Mercedes, which won eight Constructors’ in a row… His accomplishment will likely never be taken away.”

Shepard, however, was not an anomaly in gassing up Wolff’s career highlights. His co-host on the podcast labeled the 52-year-old as a “worthy crush”.

New challenge for Wolff

Wolff’s stint at Mercedes to date has been legendary. Keeping the last three years of performance slump aside, Wolff led Mercedes to unprecedented dominance between 2014 and 2021. Most of it, however, was credit to Lewis Hamilton, one of the greatest drivers of all time who won six titles with the Brackley-based team.

However, Hamilton will now leave for Ferrari which leaves Wolff with the task of rebuilding the team with a completely new lineup — George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Toto and Lewis. A legendary partnership Head to our WhatsApp channel to hear a special message shortly from the boss — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 9, 2024

Performance wise too, Wolff has his work cut out for him as Mercedes will look to return to winning ways with new regulations approaching in 2026.

That coupled with 18-year-old Antonelli’s lack of experience could make the next few years tough for Wolff. If he can find a way to get Mercedes back to championship glory, he will truly establish himself as the greatest team principal in F1 history.