Toto Wolff is Screaming ‘Karma!’ As Mercedes 1-2 Threatens F1 Rivals

After a poor start to the year, Mercedes won in Austria thanks to George Russell and have now followed it up with a 1-2 finish in qualifying ahead of the British GP. This resurgence has instilled excitement within Toto Wolff, who can once again, start holding his head high in the paddock.

Reflecting on his team’s performance in Silverstone, the Mercedes team principal said (as per Crash), “Who would have thought that a few months ago? Not so. Maybe also we are thinking about karma.”

Mercedes struggled comprehensively since the ground-effect regulations changed F1 in 2022. They dropped down to the midfield and for two years, had to live in Red Bull’s shadows. But as Wolff suggests, they are back.

With wet conditions favoring them in Silverstone, the Mercedes drivers made sure to not let anyone pass them when it mattered the most. Russell and Lewis Hamilton were the only two drivers to register sub 1.26-minute laps in Q3.

Keeping in line with the same, the Brackley-based team believes they now have the right sense of direction with their development. Working hard on bringing more upgrades to the W15, Wolff is confident more upgrades will follow in Budapest and Spa-Francorchamps.

However, until they arrive, McLaren and Red Bull still hold a distinct advantage over Mercedes and Russell is well aware of it.

George Russell remains wary of the Red Bull & McLaren challenge

With Lando Norris and Max Verstappen starting the race right behind the Mercedes drivers, the pressure will be on the latter two. After a disastrous end to the race in Austria, both second-row drivers would be hoping for better. As for Russell and Hamilton, it will be up to them to play the team game to up their points tally.

However, Russel understands that it won’t be easy. Quoted by Crash, the 26-year-old conceded that on outright dry pace, Norris and Verstappen will have an advantage. “I think, realistically, we know we’ve got a tenth or two behind Lando and Max, but I think we’ve got a good fight on our hands.”

But wet conditions seem to agree with the W15 more than anyone else. As such, Russell banks on the weather to play spoilsport to McLaren and Red Bull’s plans.