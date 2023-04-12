Toto Wolff is Still After ‘Unrealistic Goals’ Despite Lewis Hamilton’s Disagreement

As per the latest developments, Toto Wolff isn’t ready to let the championship hope die down despite poor Mercedes form. The Austrian boss is still after unrealistic goals, even though Lewis Hamilton said the exact opposite.

As per reports, Wolff said that he doesn’t want to change the goals of fighting for the championship as of now. Even after Hamilton showed his concern, he’s ready to go for it despite this being unrealistic for the moment.

The Silver Arrows boss, who’s believed to have been losing control, said he’s doing this in order to keep the spirit and motivation high in the team. If the hopes and spirits are high, it’ll help the team do the best possible job.

Furthermore, he also mentioned how the team is getting ready to take significant steps in Imola. Mercedes is set to bring important updates to keep their championship hopes alive.

Wolff revealed his next target and it’s not Red Bull

The Mercedes honcho has revealed his next target in the quest for the world championship, and it’s not Red Bull. This is because Wolff knows Red Bull is way ahead of everyone else.

Hence, for now, the defending champions will not be the Silver Arrows’ primary target. According to the 51-year-old, the Brackley-based team will target Aston Martin and Ferrari for now.

Given that the British and Italian teams are currently the direct competitors, it makes more sense to move step by step. Moreover, Hamilton’s P2 in Australia has been a positive sign of that.

Why is the goal believed to be unrealistic?

For the time being, the goal to defeat Red Bull and win the world championship is indeed unrealistic. On pace, the Milton-Keynes-based team is way ahead of everyone else, specifically Mercedes.

Despite coming from 17 wins in 22 races in 2022, the Austrian team has already picked up three wins this season. Regarding the championship, Red Bull leads the standings with 123 points, compared to Mercedes’ 56.

With two 1-2, and three poles, the RB-19s seem to be much stronger than their competitors. When it comes to Mercedes and W-14, they need to compete with Aston Martin and its AMR-23 or Ferrari and its SF-23 before coming at the defending champions.