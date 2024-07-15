Toto Wolff Reveals ‘Lap Times Up to Ten Seconds Slower’ Under 2026 Regulations

The 2026 regulations are set to shake up the grid, with cars set to undergo another radical alteration. The changes are set to be engine-specific, but it could take a turn for the worse, pace-wise. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff at least, is not very confident on that front.

As reported by Formel1, Wolff thinks that the 2026 cars will be far too slow. Mercedes, like others, are working on the same in their factory and the signs are not very promising. “We have lap times that are up to ten seconds slower in some cases,” Wolff said.

-30kg, -10cm width, -20cm wheel base, the 2026 Formula 1 car will be lighter, smaller, and more nimble than its predecessor! ️ Go more in depth into the 2026 FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulation on FIA YouTube channel ➡️ https://t.co/v8lwl0CRwN#FIA @F1 pic.twitter.com/QsoVappCAp — FIA (@fia) June 6, 2024

For F1 as a whole, this will be a concerning change, as speed is one of the major things that makes this discipline stand out in the world of motorsports.

Wolff, however, reaffirms his faith in the engineers in F1. “Formula 1 has always been an innovation incubator….. The cars will definitely become fast again,” the Austrian added.

Whether this change makes for a better viewing spectacle or not, remains unknown. But, Wolff insists on the fact that for those watching races on their TVs, the fact that F1 cars could be 10 seconds slower, won’t make much of a difference.

“No difference for television viewers” – Wolff

F1 cars are meant to look and sound fast. This is something that has often been reiterated by the fanbase, especially after quieter V6 turbo-hybrid engines came into F1 in 2014. Wolff’s latest comments seem to suggest that he too, believes in the spectacle aspect of the sport.

With the 2026 regulations, F1 cars will still be faster than any other cars in any other series around the world. Wolff’s admission to the car’s being 10 seconds slower was purely in relative terms.

All the angles! A peek at Formula 1 cars from 2026 onwards #F1 @fia pic.twitter.com/HfbmZG6mPh — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2024

“It’s still much faster than anything else out there, and you have to leave the church in the village,” he said. “There is no difference for the television viewer. The IndyCars look fast, but they are 20 seconds slower.”

Mercedes and Wolff will be hoping that the 2026 regulations solidify them as Championship contenders once again. But the way things are developing for the Brackley-based outfit now, they could be headed in that direction sooner.