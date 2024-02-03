Toto Wolff Says Friendship With Lewis Hamilton Will Stay Unaffected; Names George Russell as ‘New Leader’

The dynamic duo of Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton has been unparalleled in F1 history, creating lasting memories for Mercedes fans. However, as the pairing is set to part ways, at least on the track, Wolff clarifies certain aspects. Despite Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in 2025, the Mercedes boss asserts that their bond remains unchanged. Moreover, with Hamilton’s departure, Wolff entrusts the leadership role to George Russell.

In a recent Mercedes Q&A, Toto Wolff openly addressed a less-talked-about aspect amidst the focus on Lewis Hamilton. Wolff revealed that George Russell holds the potential to assume the leadership role in the team.

He said, “George has the potential to be the next lead driver in the team. [He’s] in the same generation as Lando [Norris] and [Charles] Leclerc and some of the others. I couldn’t wish for a better new team leader when Lewis leaves.” Additionally, Wolff emphasized Russell’s leadership qualities, citing his speed, talent, and intelligence behind the wheel.

With Lewis Hamilton’s abrupt departure, fans might have expected the team to panic. However, Wolff reassured that the team won’t rush into finding Hamilton’s replacement and will carefully make the right choice for the second driver.

It appeared that Toto Wolff kept his true emotions in check as he maintained a professional demeanor despite the dissolution of the 11-year partnership. The Mercedes boss, avoiding any sentimental remarks, asserted that his and the team’s focus remains on the 2024 season.

Wolff went on to explain that the primary goal is to develop a car with more speed than the previous year. He mentioned that, during the interview, Hamilton was at the factory, testing the W15 on the simulator for the first time. In essence, the Austrian conveyed that Hamilton’s decision hasn’t disrupted the functioning of the Silver Arrows.

Toto Wolff sheds light on how Lewis Hamilton’s choice will affect their relationship

Back in 2016, when Lewis Hamilton considered leaving Mercedes, Toto Wolff’s conversation convinced him to extend his stay for another 7 years. Again last year, amid contract rumors, Wolff successfully averted any split during a coffee meeting, albeit only for a year. While Hamilton’s sudden departure will undoubtedly have a considerable impact on the team, Wolff expresses that the team completely respects Hamilton’s “change of mind.”

He said, “We’re big boys. It’s perfectly understandable that he needed a new challenge, that he was looking for a different environment and that it was maybe the last possibility to do something else.” Wolff acknowledged that he anticipated the eventual conclusion of the partnership with Hamilton, but the timing surprised him.

He added that the team also expected Hamilton to make decisions beyond 2025. However, despite this decision from Hamilton, Wolff declared in his conclusion that he bears no grudges against him. In fact, Wolff said, “What it means is that our professional relationship comes to an end. Our personal relationship will continue though.”