Michael Schumacher's Manipulative Mind Games Exposed by His Greatest Rival: "If He Sensed Any Weakness..."

F1 is not only one of the most physical sports but also one that affects the mind significantly. Former F1 driver Damon Hill has opened up on his weakness and how arch-rival Michael Schumacher exploited it. The 1996 champion made his remarks during the most recent episode of F1’s Beyond All Limits Season 2 documentary.

In the same documentary, the topic of mind games was also seen during the grueling title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. This is because both drivers from time to time attempted to get on each other’s nerves to get the advantage.

For example, Hamilton once explained during his press conference with Sebastian Vettel how he often leaves Verstappen a lot of space to prevent the two from making contact with each other. However, the Briton’s remarks did not seem to bother the Dutchman.

Instead, the 25-year-old came up with a brilliant reply of his own as he said, “It is positive when they talk about you because that means you’re in their head“. A similar scenario seemingly played out before with Hill and Schumacher when the two fought for the title in 1994.

Damon Hill explains how Michael Schumacher exploited his weakness

Damon Hill and Michael Schumacher fought a tense battle for the championship back in 1994. While the German dominated the early part of the season by clinching several victories, Hill fought back.

The 62-year-old also received some help as a result of Schumacher getting disqualified for ignoring black flags during a few races. With Hill fighting back, the championship went into a decider in Australia with one point separating the two.

Schumacher eventually won the championship following his controversial crash with Hill in the season finale, a collision that resulted in massive controversy. However, what bothered Hill most was the kind of remarks that the seven-time world champion passed in the pressers.

“Michael was particularly good at this (mind games). If he sensed any weakness, then he was very good at getting the media and people to undermine you. So I felt undermined by some of the things he said. But that was my weakness. He exploited it“, explained Hill on the latest episode of F1’s Beyond the Season documentary.

Moreover, it is not just Hill who believes that Schumacher was good at playing mind games. 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg also explained how his fellow compatriot attempted everything in his potential to destroy his rivals mentally.

“Michael was the absolute master“: Rosberg on his compatriot

While speaking to Sky Sports F1 two years ago, Nico Rosberg explained how he learned a lot from Michael Schumacher during their three years as teammates. The two were teammates at Mercedes from 2010 to 2012 before the team replaced the latter with Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking of what he learned by watching the way Schumacher operated, Rosberg said (as quoted by express.co.uk), “Michael was the absolute master of all time when it came to mind games. I was his team-mate for three years. I had him on the opposite table engineering all day long during race weekends. That guy man, I mean, he would wake up in the morning and he’s a mental warrior. All day long, [he[ is trying to destroy the team-mates mental state“.

When Hill asked Rosberg if he learned anything from his compatriot, the 38-year-old replied with a smile, “It wasn’t disadvantageous that experience, let’s put it that way“. Rosberg used all his experience and knowledge four seasons after Schumacher left the team as he went on to beat arch-rival Lewis Hamilton for the title in 2016.