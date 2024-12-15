Toto Wolff Says His ‘Correct Relationship’ With Max and Jos Verstappen Took a Hit Because of 2021 Season

Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen belong to arch-rival camps — Mercedes and Red Bull. The hostility seen between the two sides over the last decade has hardly been seen between any other two teams.

Yet, Wolff believes that he always had a ‘correct relationship’ with Verstappen. But the controversial year of 2021 gave a huge blow to the personal rapport between Wolff and the Verstappens.

“On drivers, Jos, Max, and I, we always had a correct relationship. It suffered a bit in 2021 because it got dirty from both sides,” said Wolff on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

The 2021 season was one of the most intense seasons in the history of Formula 1. Both Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were at each other’s throats across the season, which led to multiple collisions and crashes.

Toto “I don’t want to make the same mistake I made with Max twice” Wolff already trying to sign the next Verstappen pic.twitter.com/YYv6awfo7P — Elle percentuali✨ (@supremanes) December 9, 2024

The on-track feud spiraled in both teams’ garages and even involved Wolff and Red Bull boss Christian Horner having a war of words during media interviews. Even the end of 2021 was controversial as the Abu Dhabi GP race saw a last-minute modification in rules, resulting in Max’s maiden championship win.

For the next couple of months, the F1 world kept discussing the controversial end. Nevertheless, as time went by, both drivers moved on from that event and maintained a cordial relationship in the paddock.

But coming to Wolff, he once again found himself in yet another conflict involving Max recently. But this time, it was for his other driver George Russell.

Wolff supported Russell amidst a spat with Max

During this year’s Qatar Grand Prix, Max and Russell had a feud. The argument between the two drivers prolonged till the last Grand Prix weekend of the season when Russell extensively spoke in the media against Max.

The Brit even called Max a bully before holding a press conference which was joined by Wolff. However, this time, Wolff didn’t directly attack Max. Rather Wolff kept his attack on Horner.

But surely, the symbolic support to Russell wouldn’t improve the ‘correct relationship’ with the Verstappens. Not long ago, Max was a candidate for Wolff to replace Ferrari-bound Hamilton. It would be safe to say that after the recent comments by Wolff and Russell, Mercedes wouldn’t be a destination for Max in the near future.