Toto Wolff Tips His Hat to McLaren, Sets Benchmark for Mercedes

McLaren have arguably been the most improved team since the start of the 2023 season. For a majority of the first half of the 2023 campaign, the team even struggled to get into the points. And now they seem to be the closest challengers to Red Bull at the moment. Looking at McLaren’s improvement, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has set a benchmark for his side.

When asked to comment upon McLaren’s remarkable turnaround, Wolff replied (as quoted by Junaid on X), “I think it’s a fantastic recovery story. When you look at where McLaren was 12 months ago, I think they barely got out of Q1. And now they’re literally fighting fair and square for race victories”.

After registering a total of nine podiums in 2023, McLaren finally got the all-important win this season when Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen in Miami. Although Norris had some luck going his way to get the lead from the Dutchman, once he got it, he won on merit as he was the fastest driver on the track during that race.

It is this kind of improvement from McLaren that gives Wolff the confidence that it is possible to have such an uptick in performance if the “right steps” are taken to improve the car. Although Mercedes have struggled for more than two campaigns now, Wolff is yet optimistic that his side can return to the front and eventually fight for wins.