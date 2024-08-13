mobile app bar

Toto Wolff Told to Trade His Honor for Awkward Phase With Lewis Hamilton: “He’s Got to Be Excluded”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Toto Wolff Told to Trade His Honor for Awkward Phase With Lewis Hamilton: “He’s Got to Be Excluded”

Credits: Imago

1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill believes that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will have to start making some tough decisions involving Lewis Hamilton. The Briton will leave the Silver Arrows for Ferrari in just four months, which is why Hill feels Wolff should leave him out of the team’s internal discussions.

The 2024 summer break is almost over, and Hamilton has just 10 races remaining with Mercedes. After a difficult start to the campaign, they are back in the front, firmly in contention for winning races. And Hill believes Hamilton has done his job.

The Brackley-based outfit cannot afford to lose crucial information to Ferrari at the hands of the seven-time World Champion.

Hill says on the F1 Nation Podcast,

“I mean he’s got to be excluded from conversations related to whatever’s coming next year. They don’t want to share many insights he might take to Ferrari.”

At the same time, Hill also feels that even if Hamilton is privy to Mercedes’ 2025 plans, it wouldn’t benefit Ferrari much, come next season.

Ferrari already knows everything Hamilton knows about Mercedes’ 2025 plans

Hill adds that drivers aren’t the best translators of technicalities. That is to say, Hamilton will not be able to drive Ferrari’s 2025 technical playbook as effectively as an engineer, who jumps ship.

Moreover, all the teams already have the requisite data about their Championship rivals. There is very little that isn’t common knowledge in the paddock. And the only thing rivals don’t know is what is under the hood – including the all-important power unit.

At the end of the day, Hill thinks that while Hamilton will be excluded from certain conversations, he will always be fairly treated. That’s because he sees Wolff and Mercedes as an honorable pair.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these