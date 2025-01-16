Toto Wolff’s Son Follows Max Verstappen’s Footsteps but Mercedes Boss Warns ‘It Doesn’t Work for Everyone’

Max Verstappen made his F1 debut at the tender age of 17, and just a year later, won his first-ever race on his Red Bull debut. Since then, he has continuously improved by engaging in sim-racing outside of the sport to enhance his skills as a driver. That begs the question. If sim-racing helped Verstappen taste so much success, what is stopping others from following suit?

Toto Wolff answered through the example of his son Jack, who has just started his motor racing career through karting. Seven years old, Jack, who is also an avid sim racer like Verstappen, uses the platform to familiarize himself with different tracks.

“My son is seven years old. He has a kart simulator at home. He races against other drivers online. There are four relevant tracks in Italy. He had never driven on one of them before, but he knew it from the simulator. Then we took part in a race there. He goes onto the track and is immediately the fastest,” Wolff told Auto Motor und Sport.

Wolff recalled a conversation with Jack, where Jack mentioned how he ‘knew’ a particular track, despite never having been there before. The Mercedes Team Principal tried to correct him, stating that he only knew it from the virtual world. However, he soon realized that the graphics on Jack’s sim-racing game were so good that he couldn’t refute the claims, which were backed by real-life results.

Unfortunately, Wolff admitted it is a platform that generally only attracts and suits younger drivers. Citing the difficulty older drivers face in taking up sim racing, he confessed that “it doesn’t work for everyone like it did for Max.”

“There was never a plan”: Wolff on getting Verstappen to Mercedes

It is no secret how highly Wolff rates Verstappen as a driver. It is also no secret that the Austrian boss grew softer towards the Dutchman in 2024, possibly to lure him to Mercedes amid the ongoing turbulence at Red Bull.

While he did admit there were talks with the reigning champion, there was never a plan in place to actually make him jump ship in the first place.

“There was never a plan. We always talked and kept the line of communication open. At some point, he said that he wanted to stay where he was for now because it felt right to him. And I said we’d go with Kimi [Antonelli] because it felt right to us too. And now we’ll see where it all takes us,” Wolff said.

The 2025 season will mark the first time in Mercedes’ history (having previously had drivers like Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Nico Rosberg) that they won’t have a driver with championship-winning experience. By default, this places the responsibility of guiding the car’s development on George Russell. Additionally, he will take on the role of mentor to the young Antonelli.