Travis Kelce Gives Pierre Gasly a Taste of His Own Medicine For Visiting Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Pierre Gasly is one of the most famous drivers on the grid having been part of the circus since 2017. However, he’s acquainted with the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for other reasons. The NFL star invested a portion of his money in Alpine last year along with his teammate. He was among the many who now own a stake in the French team. This got the two acquainted initially and now the social media enthusiasts are Instagram friends as well.

Kelce proved it with his comment on Gasly’s latest Instagram photo dump from the week off after the triple header. The first photo in the carousel is of him and his partner alongside Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend. The four attended the Miami wing of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour during the break from Formula 1.

As soon as the photos made their way to Instagram, so did Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and Gasly’s newest friend, Travis Kelce. Kelce instantly commented on the post, with “ Yessir!!! “. No message in particular but the American just wanted to make his presence felt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PIERRE GASLY (@pierregasly)

Gasly and Kelce are on similar Instagram posting frequencies. Perhaps Kelce more than Gasly. However, the Frenchman has the American beat with his activeness on the social media platform. This is exactly why “Liked by Pierre Gasly” became a popular meme among the F1 fans. Gasly was even smart enough to monetize it by merchandising the meme.

Travis Kelce’s rendezvous with Alpine

The NFL star took a trip to Florida for the 2024 edition of the race at the Miami International Autodrome. He has become increasingly interested in the sport which was natural after his investment. This is exactly why he was on the track, supporting his team while sporting Alpine’s cap.

In fact, becoming part of the F1 team is apparently a dream scenario for the American athlete. He confessed during a conversation with the People magazine.

“We are embracing this opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary, and we look forward to contributing our passion and commitment to this incredible team,” Kelce said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BWT Alpine F1 Team (@alpinef1team)

“As athletes, we understand the importance of teamwork, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence. We see these same qualities in Alpine Racing and are excited to be a part of their journey to further success.”