Truth About Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull Triggers Wave of Fury on Social Media

Red Bull confirming Sergio Perez for the remainder of the 2024 season shocked the F1 community. Many expected the Milton Keynes outfit to replace the Mexican with Daniel Ricciardo given the reports circulating the internet. Now, with the truth about the Aussie and Red Bull out, fans have been left in a state of fury.

According to Motorsport, “At Red Bull everything was ready for Daniel Ricciardo’s return to the team, then it was Christian Horner himself who confirmed on the Monday after Spa (in a meeting held with the entire team in Milton Keynes) that nothing would change.”

Reports claimed that Liberty Media influenced the decision of Perez’s retention at Red Bull to keep the revenue of the upcoming Mexican GP in check. Another report suggested that Perez’s sponsors guaranteed to cover up most of the losses in case Red Bull ended up losing the Constructors championship.

While all these external factors were reported as the reason, Helmut Marko explained that it wasn’t the external pressure. The Red Bull advisor mentioned that the team wanted to maintain stability and Perez was the best option of the available choices.

Perez had a good start to the season but has struggled after the Miami GP, not finishing in the top five even once. On the other hand, Ricciardo’s fortunes have changed to some extent after the P4 finish in the Miami sprint. Since the race in Florida, the Aussie seemed like the more complete driver.

Fans unleash their fury at Red Bull after learning the truth about Ricciardo

McLaren caught up with Red Bull and is only 42 points away, courtesy of Perez’s poor form. If the trend continues, the Milton Keynes outfit will end up losing the championship. Amid this, the truth about Ricciardo’s Red Bull arrival and Perez’s sponsor covering up the financial losses triggered the F1 community.

Many fans were furious after learning the fact that money was the driving factor behind Perez’s retention by Red Bull and nerfing Ricciardo in the process.

For the time being, Ricciardo remains without a contract for the 2025 season — with the possibility of Liam Lawson replacing him at VCARB.