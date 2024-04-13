Truth Comes Out: Not Fear of Max Verstappen but Red Bull Shut Out Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future is secure for 2025 and beyond, but the same cannot be said about his teammate Sergio Perez. Many drivers were linked to the second seat, including Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. Per rumors, they refused to join Red Bull because of the idea of teaming up with Verstappen. However, the reality is very different.

A fan on X (seemingly supporting Verstappen) put up a post that suggested Hamilton, Alonso, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris, all refused to join Red Bull because they were afraid of Verstappen. Mark Hughes, a reputed F1 journalist could not help but join the conversation and pointed out that this was completely untrue.

The Brit replied, “That’s just plain untrue. Neither Leclerc, Hamilton nor Alonso were offered a place. Hamilton and Alonso both tried and were told no.”

Per Hughes, Hamilton, looking for a winning team, tried to approach Red Bull, the sport’s most dominant outfit at the moment. Alonso too, went after the same seat. Unfortunately for both, the Austrian team said no, and the former ended up joining Ferrari for 2025, whereas Alonso extended his Aston Martin contract.

To be fair to the fan, Norris did admit that he didn’t want to join Red Bull because he hesitated going up against Max Verstappen. Leclerc, on the other hand, had no strong links or public desire to join the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

Fight for Red Bull’s coveted second seat

The start of the 2024 season has been ideal for Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver has three P2 finishes in four races and is second in the drivers’ standings. So far, he is doing everything that Red Bull is asking of him. However, things could go downhill really fast for Perez if he suffers a dip in form later this campaign.

His performances in 2023 were dismal, especially in the second half. Thanks to Verstappen’s dominance, Red Bull won the title comfortably. But with Ferrari gathering ground on Red Bull, if Perez struggles this year, the Austrian stable could be in danger of losing out on the constructors’ title.

This brings a lot of drivers into contention for the coveted seat for 2025. Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are among the two drivers within their ranks, who could earn a main team call-up. Externally, a driver who could get a shot for the Red Bull seat is Carlos Sainz. Although, the Spaniard looks closer to joining Mercedes.