Twitter Slammed F1 After Christian Horner’s Wife Was Compared With ‘Princess of Pop’ Kylie Minogue in Australian GP

Fans on Twitter called out Formula 1 after it compared Geri Halliwell with Kylie Minogue. F1 uploaded a post on Twitter comparing Christian Horner’s wife with the Aussie singing sensation last Sunday, ahead of the main race.

As soon as the post went public, it soon went viral. Fans from all over the world, especially from the Oceanic country, slammed the Formula 1 management over the “weird” comparison.

Christian Horner 🤝 Kylie Minogue From one pop-legend to the husband of another 😉#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/hK1IF0qhc5 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

F1 uploaded the controversial post where they wrote Christian Horner meets Kylie Minogue. From one pop legend to the husband of another. Which didn’t go down too well with the Aussie citizens.

The fans were of the opinion that Geri Halliwell, the wife of Red Bull boss Horner, is not a “legend”. While Spice Girls might be legendary, that doesn’t make Halliwell a legend. Whereas Minogue is known to be the “Princess of Pop” and is certainly incomparable to her.

How enormous is Kylie Minogue?

The singer, songwriter, and actress is the highest-selling Australian female artist of all time. In her career so far, she sold over 80 million records worldwide.

Minogue also won a Grammy award, three Brit awards, and 17 ARIA Music awards so far. Admittedly, the 54 years old was bestowed with the honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 for her service to music.

Happy 51st birthday to Kylie Ann Minogue❤️ In 51 years she has released 14 albums, 10 #1 singles, won 171 awards including a prestigious Grammy, stared in a hit tv show, won a battle against breast cancer and been an idol and inspiration to millions around the world @kylieminogue pic.twitter.com/dseyuIJjOh — ً (@kylieminvogue) May 27, 2019

Furthermore, she was also appointed by the French government as a Chevalier (knight) of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for her contribution to French culture. All in all, she could be dubbed the face of Australian music.

Minogue revealed her nephew is an obsessive F1 fan

The nephew of Kylie Minogue was with her in the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. The Australian sensation who was attending the GP event in her hometown after 15 years revealed that her nephew is a big-time Formula 1 fan.

Calling her nephew an “obsessive” F1 fan, she shared that it meant so much to be in Melbourne. She also felt magnificent to be in her hometown, attending the much anticipated Grand Prix.

The 2023 Australian GP was one of the most successful races in the country’s history. As per reports, over 444,000 people attended the event and the chaotic race over the weekend.