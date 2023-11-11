George Russell Weds Carmen Mundt and Lando Norris Marries Carlos Sainz? It’s Wedding Season in Las Vegas as F1 Drivers Assume the Worst From Sin City

F1 drivers are famous across the globe for living a lavish lifestyle. With the sport heading to Las Vegas, a city popularly called the entertainment capital of the world and famous for its luxurious offerings, it seems as though the drivers are traveling to a very familiar environment. Most drivers are still either still young or enjoy an ‘adventurous’ lifestyle, which makes their Vegas trip, potentially more exciting.

Advertisement

Away from the luxurious hotels, brand stores, and casinos, another popular attraction of Sin City is the wedding chapels, which operate 24/7. Given the curious nature of the drivers and the availability of many ‘luxuries,’ the official YouTube channel of F1 asked drivers who would be the most likely to end up marrying in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_andrewracing/status/1722721846192373956?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With a variety of answers, including the likes of Hamilton, Russell, and Sainz, the majority of drivers, the name of one Pierre Gasly. The French driver was open to the idea as he said, “I could do that.” Furthermore, the Honey Badger pounced on the opportunity to pull the legs of Leclerc and Russell, as he said they were both likely to get hitched.

Explaining the reason behind taking Leclerc’s name, Ricciardo said it’s because he likes relationships. He said he took Russell’s name because Russell “told” him he wanted to “get down on one knee” for Mundt and have Elvis marry them in Vegas. Max Verstappen also joined the bandwagon as he took Yuki Tsunoda‘s name and claimed they would all have to keep a strong eye on the Japanese driver as he tends to go ‘crazy’ on a night out. Verstappen also asked fans to keep an eye out for Ricciardo.

The Bromance of F1 is a gift that keeps on giving

With drivers showcasing their playful side and putting each other under the radar, fans also wanted to join the fun and mention who they would want to see say the words “I do,” in Vegas.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ferra_ria/status/1723091505055686813?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The situation gave the perfect opportunity for fans of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz to realize their ultimate dream.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/very_berry99/status/1723090571596607827?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/very_berry99/status/1723084686321242140?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, some other fans pointed out the bromance of the rest of the drivers on the grid.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/V3RLEC/status/1723074695279341980?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LordMagnussen/status/1723093608042021001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amid a lot of backlash over the Las Vegas GP, the little detour was a much-needed break for fans and drivers alike as F1 braces itself for what could potentially be the biggest fail of the calendar year so far.