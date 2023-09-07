Two Years After Revealing He Rejected $100,000,000 for Sanity, Nico Rosberg Discloses Him Getting Cozy to Ferrari

In a recent revelation, former Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg revealed that he was close to signing for Ferrari during his time as a teammate of Lewis Hamilton. The revelation came two years later to when Rosberg claimed to prioritize his mental health after turning down a $100,000,000 back contract extension from Mercedes.

In the first three seasons of their partnership at Mercedes, Hamilton had the upper hand, which made Rosberg explore other options. He stated that Hamilton was clearly the better driver after winning the championship in 2014 and 2015.

The German Driver said he was approached by Ferrari in 2015 after the first year of a three-year deal with Mercedes. Rosberg revealed he was tempted by the Ferrari offer but ultimately decided to stay with Mercedes because he believed he had a good chance of winning the championship with them.

Nico Rosberg’s dream of driving for Ferrari

As per Formula Passion, Rosberg said that Ferrari offered him the opportunity to join their team. He admitted that there were times when he seriously considered signing with the Italian superpower. Rosberg also visited Marnello a couple of times to explore the possibility of a move away from Mercedes.

However, the Former Mercedes driver ultimately decided to remain with Mercedes, a decision he believes was the right one.

Rosberg said, “There were some moments in which I had the opportunity to sign for Ferrari. I was Maranello a couple of times because options outside Mercedes had to be evaluated, but I was happy with the decision to stay at Mercedes. It turned out to be the right decision.”

Despite his success with Mercedes, Rosberg admitted that one day driving for Ferrari remains a dream of his. He expressed his desire to wear the iconic red race jersey, acknowledging the team’s historic significance and unparalleled success. But he also acknowledged that there is a great deal of pressure and scrutiny to be a Ferrari driver, saying their seats are the hardest of expectations.

Nico Rosberg calls Ferrari a ‘double edge sword’

Rosberg’s comments about Ferrari being a double-edged sword are not unfounded. The group has faced criticism for its erratic activities and internal conflicts. Rosberg has also been critical of Ferrari for allowing two of their drivers to fight each other violently at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Talking about this, Rosberg said, “Ferrari is a team that can win championships, but they also have a habit of self-destructing.”

According to Rosberg, Ferrari is akin to a dormant powerhouse with a lot of potential. He said he has a hope that they can get their act together soon and address their current issues.

Rosberg pointed to Ferrari’s recent decision to allow their drivers to race at the Italian Grand Prix as an example of their tendency to make mistakes. This decision pitted Charles Leclerc against Carlos Sainz and ultimately led to costing them another podium finish.