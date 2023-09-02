Two Years Before Lando Norris Embraced $100,000 Luxurious Lifestyle in Monaco, McLaren Star Said the Home of F1 Stars Didn’t Excite Him

Nearing the end of the 2021 F1 season, Lando Norris moved to Monaco to live just like many other drivers. According to F1 Vision on YouTube, the McLaren driver will have to spend around $100,000 a year to live there. However, as per Lando Norris’ biography by Ben Hunt, the 23-year-old claimed in 2019 that the tiny yet rich nation did not excite him to live there.

Advertisement

Before Norris moved to Monaco, he used to live near Woking. There, he had all his friends nearby to hang out with whenever he was away from his racing duties. Even though he did not have his school friends there, he still had the friends he made through racing.

Advertisement

However, with him advancing in his career and earning a lot more, the British driver finally decided to shift to the small country. He even lives there when he does not have to be present in the factory. Nevertheless, it took him two years to persuade himself to move to the elite principality.

Monaco failed to seduce Lando Norris

Lando Norris’ biography covers his journey into F1. According to the book, when asked if he would follow the trend set by other F1 drivers, and move to Monco, Norris was disinterested. Instead, the young driver preferred to stay in the familiarity and comfort of his home in the UK.

He said, “In terms of the environment, it’s not something which gets me excited or something I necessarily look forward to. None of my friends are here, so I won’t know any people, it’s just not as open and dree as where I live now in Guildford.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sabyasaachii/status/1697724043506663901?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the end, Lando Norris decided to move to Monaco despite all the complications. As the McLaren star moved to the land of the rich and has become a regular from there on.

Advertisement

Why did Norris move to Monaco?

Monaco is the hot land for F1 drivers. Nine out of 20 current F1 drivers live there, such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, Nyck de Vries, Alex Albon and Lando Norris.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Norrislandofans/status/1667742540198559744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, Monaco offers tax-free living as it does not have any sort of tax that is applicable in other countries such as the UK or the US. Therefore, the 23-year-old also saves $9 million a year at least in taxes.

Most importantly, Norris can enjoy and hang out with Verstappen whenever they are off from their F1 duty. All in all, Monaco has become a new playground for the F1 drivers, including Lando Norris.