“Unc Still Got It”: Red Bull Insider Among First to Cheer Lewis Hamilton on First Pole Position With Ferrari

Anirban Aly Mandal
Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP, 44 waves at the drivers parade, AUS, Formula 1 World Championship, Luis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit Melbourne, Race, 2025 season, 16 03 2025

Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Lewis Hamilton surprised everyone, including himself, by securing his first pole position for Ferrari in only his second race weekend for the team in China. The Briton beat his arch-rival Max Verstappen by less than two-hundredths of a second to claim the fastest lap in the sprint shootout, while Oscar Piastri qualified third with a lap that was a tenth slower.

Not anticipating he would put in such a good performance, Hamilton expressed his shock to his race engineer on the team radio.

Really,” he asked his Ferrari engineer Riccardo Adami when told his lap time was good enough for P1.

Soon after he got back to the pits and gave his post-qualifying interview, several congratulations also came his way. One of the first people to congratulate him was Red Bull’s e-sports driver Jarno Opmeer.

“Unc still got it,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans also swarmed to Opmeer’s post to share their reactions to Hamilton’s brilliant lap. One fan wrote, “Class is permanent.”

With Hamilton having struggled immensely during qualifying in the past few years with Mercedes, several had questioned whether he had still got it. There were times when he himself questioned his abilities, but his most recent pole with Ferrari may have been enough to silence his critics, which may also include himself.

Hamilton was just relieved to put on such a performance after he had a disaster of a debut with Ferrari last weekend in Australia when he could only manage a 10th-place finish.

Sky Sports F1 quoted the 40-year-old as saying, “The last race was a disaster for us and we knew there was more performance in the car but wasn’t able to extract it. I’m a bit in shock. I can’t believe we get a pole for the Sprint! It puts us in good stead for the race.”

