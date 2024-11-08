Lewis Hamilton Giving Up on Mercedes Before Season End Could Be a Tactical Move

Lewis Hamilton has time and again complained about how bad Mercedes’ W15 has been this season. While the Briton also raised similar concerns about the W13 and W14 in 2022 and 2023 respectively, there at least seemed an effort on his part to help the team address these issues and get the car back to a good working window.

However, with only three races remaining in the 2024 season before Hamilton jumps ship to Ferrari, the 39-year-old seems to have given up. “We have done everything,” he said in an interview during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend to explain how Mercedes has failed to get on top of the W15’s issues despite trying “everything“.

The question is whether Hamilton would have had a similar attitude if he had not decided to move to Ferrari next season and would still be set to drive for the Silver Arrows next year. Perhaps not. This is one of the key reasons why it seems that Hamilton’s decision to give up on the Mercedes W15 seems to be a tactical move.

“Everybody has a shelf life…” Toto Wolff has spoken about losing Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari ️ pic.twitter.com/dAE50KaXZo — Autosport (@autosport) November 8, 2024

What perhaps was the most concerning were his remarks after a disappointing Sao Paulo GP weekend in which he only managed to finish tenth in the main race. “If this is the last time I get to perform, it’s a shame that it wasn’t great, but grateful for you,” said Hamilton.

Many fans perceived the 39-year-old’s remarks to be a hint that he was even considering not finishing the 2024 campaign with Mercedes. While Sky Sports’ Craig Slater confirmed that Hamilton will complete the season with Mercedes, such remarks from the seven-time champion raise serious doubts about the mindset with which he is approaching his final few races with the team.

Is Hamilton no longer interested in improving Mercedes?

Such comments seem to suggest that Hamilton is no longer interested in improving Mercedes, knowing that they will be his rivals come next year when he drives in the Scarlet Reds. The 39-year-old has already said that he is looking forward to driving for Ferrari next year and hopes to achieve success with them. And what better time to jump ship?

Mercedes is currently struggling at the moment and Ferrari has a chance of ending their title drought this year since they are only 36 points behind leaders McLaren, with three race weekends remaining (one sprint race). If Ferrari are indeed able to win the Constructors’ title this year, it would be a massive boost for the whole team come next year, which would be the final season under the current regulations.

And with a seven-time champion like Hamilton arriving on their side, it would only provide the team with a greater incentive to do the best they can. If Ferrari are indeed able to provide Hamilton with a car that is capable of fighting for the championship, it would be his best chance to try and win a record eighth title.

However, even if Ferrari’s car is a class above the rest, it will not be easy for Hamilton to win as he will have to beat his future teammate Charles Leclerc, who would be desperate to win his maiden championship. Irrespective of what happens next year, it seems that there are plenty of things to look forward to for the fans.