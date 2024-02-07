Understanding F1’s Latest Controversy: Stake F1 Lawsuit

Changes are coming with the 2024 F1 season, with Sauber rebranding themselves as the Stake F1 team. Following the recent unveiling of their latest car – the C44 – the team finds themselves in the middle of a controversy, owing to the team’s primary sponsor, Stake, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Advertisement

Stake is a crypto casino operator and will act as the F1 team’s title sponsor, giving way to complications arising in the team’s workings in Switzerland. The Central European country has strict regulations around gambling advertising, and without proper licensing, the company’s operations are illegal in the country.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sebvetyoubeauty/status/1754695810913305023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Problems increase for the Hinwil-based team because of the significant branding of Stake on their car and their merchandise, which does not stand in compliance with the country’s rules. Given the same, the team has come up with a creative solution to be flexible with their name, opting to use ‘Kick Sauber’ as their team name in countries where gambling laws are more strict.

The unlicensed nature of Stake’s operations in Switzerland has given way to the country’s Federal Casino Commission to launch an investigation into the same, and if found guilty, a substantial fine will follow. However, the team remains positive that they comply with the rules, and the ruling will be in their favor.

Stake F1 marking new era for Sauber with bold livery

Sporting a black and green combination, Stake F1 unveiled a ‘popping’ new livery, which is unlike F1 seen in a long time. Addressing the same while explaining the intent behind the bold livery, the team’s representative, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, claimed it was part of the team’s new “unleashed” mantra. Furthermore, they wanted to ensure the new identity of the team was everywhere.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DesiRacingco/status/1754584147098841494?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The move comes in line with their departure from the Alfa Romeo name, with Sauber looking to establish a new identity, which is why they moved away from the red and black livery.

Aside from the cosmetic changes, Bravi revealed the team will also showcase a new approach in all of their workings, including a new way to communicate and changes in their social media strategies. Additionally, the team will use brand ambassadors and feature various activations with Stake and use their partners or ambassadors to promote the team indicating a holistic change in the team’s functioning from 2023.