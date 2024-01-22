Zhou Guanyu Excited to Have His First Home Race Despite Racing in F1 for Two Years

Despite debuting in 2022, Zhou Guanyu has yet to experience the feeling of driving in a home race. Even though the Chinese GP is one of the most significant races on an F1 calendar, the race hasn’t taken place in recent years, robbing the 24-year-old of a special feeling. However, all that is about to change for the Chinese driver, who reveals he is looking forward to racing in Shanghai in 2024, as revealed in a report by Motorsport.com.

“I’m definitely happy with my home race in Shanghai. I’ve never raced or tested there before, but now that it’s finally happening, I’m looking forward to it”, said Zhou.

The last race to take place in China happened nearly five years ago, in 2019. Back then, it was the third race on the calendar, and Lewis Hamilton won the race while Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel followed in second and third place. Ever since, F1 did not visit the country, citing the COVID-19 pandemic issues.

Surprisingly enough, Zhou has never even tested at the track, let alone racing there. Given the same, it will be an even more special occasion for the Stake F1 (Sauber) driver. While here, Zhou will also hope to secure his best-ever finishing position in F1, which is a P8 finish that came in the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix.

Details about the home track of Zhou Guanyu

Designed by Herman Tilke, the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading, Shanghai, once reigned as F1’s most expensive circuit before the Abu Dhabi circuit came along. The 5.451 km (3.387 miles) long track features one of the trickiest corner combinations on the F1 calendar.

Turns 1 and 2 feature a 270-degree right-hand turn, and its radius increases as the corner progresses. Featuring two of the longest straights on the calendar, sector 3 of the track features the first DRS zone after Turn 13, and the second DRS zone comes immediately after a left-handed Turn 16.

Hamilton stands as both the latest winner and the most successful driver of the race. Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Rosberg, Fernando Alonso, and Jenson Button are the only four drivers to win the race apart from Hamilton since 2010.

After COVID-19 issues once again canceled the race in 2023, the Chinese Grand Prix will feature on the calendar in 2024, making it one of the 24 races this year. It will also feature a Sprint session, with the main Grand Prix race scheduled to take place on the 21st of April.