mobile app bar

How Did Brad Pitt’s APX GP Ruin Fernando Alonso’s Hungarian GP Weekend

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Understanding How Brad Pitt's APX GP Ruined Fernando Alonso's Hungarian GP Weekend

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei, IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Brad Pitt continued filming for his upcoming movie titled ‘F1’ at the recently concluded Hungarian GP weekend, but it ended up affecting Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard was seen fuming in the paddock post-qualifying, and it was all down to the FIA making a blunder.

When Yuki Tsunoda’s crash in Q3 brought out the red flag, there were just over two minutes left on the clock. Alonso was coming back to the pit lane, seemingly to fit in new tires and regroup for one final push lap. But upon entry, an FIA official waved towards him to park behind another car.

It turned out to be an APX GP car on the pit lane, which was kept because of filming. The FIA officials thought Alonso’s car was an APX GP challenger, which is why they asked him to pull up. A confused Alonso complied, but when he also saw his teammate Lance Stroll next to him, he understood what had happened.

Journalist Sergio Rodriguez wrote on X,

“The FIA ​​mistook the car for APEX, the Brad Pitt movie. And sent Alonso to parc fermé, ending his session there although it was later resumed.”

Alonso’s mechanics came rushing to the incident to fasten his seatbelt and send him out again. But by then, it was too late. Q3 had resumed and Alonso did not have enough time to complete an out-lap and push for one final run.

Alonso was livid, and he threw his gloves and overalls on the tarmac next to the FIA official. The latter seemed apologetic and picked it up for him. Unfortunately for Alonso, it didn’t help his weekend. Alonso started the race from P7 and only managed to finish 11th to end a rather underwhelming weekend.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 editor at The SportsRush and has written more than 2000 articles. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and considers sports to be a part of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the legendary Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these