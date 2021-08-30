F1

“Unfortunately the weather is an element that you cannot control” – Spa to hold discussions with FOM to compensate fans for the farcical Belgian GP

“Unfortunately the weather is an element that you cannot control" - Spa to hold discussions with FOM to compensate fans for the farcical Belgian GP
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Is Rich Paul going the David Falk route after LeBron James retires?": A look into how Michael Jordan's agent lost his influence in the NBA after Bulls legend's retirement
Next Article
"It is not Afghanistan"– Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone agrees with Lewis Hamilton by calling Belgian GP farcical
Latest NBA News
"Is Rich Paul going the David Falk route after LeBron James retires?": A look into how Michael Jordan's agent lost his influence in the NBA after Bulls legend's retirement
“Is Rich Paul going the David Falk route after LeBron James retires?”: A look into how Michael Jordan’s agent lost his influence in the NBA after Bulls legend’s retirement

With LeBron James inching closer to retirement, Rich Paul’s influence in the NBA is set…