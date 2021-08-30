“Unfortunately the weather is an element that you cannot control” – Spa to hold discussions with FOM to compensate fans for the farcical Belgian GP

“Unfortunately the weather is an element that you cannot control” – The call for a refund was raised by Lewis Hamilton and it seems the Belgian GP organisers are going ahead with it.

Organizers of the Belgian GP at Spa will look to compensate the fans who attended the race on Sunday. This has been confirmed by general manager Vanessa Maes after the race was called off due to a heavy downpour.

Maes also supported the decision to not go ahead with the race given the risk at this high-speed track. As a result, only half points were awarded after the mandatory two laps were completed behind the safety car.

“But I want to address our spectators. The organisation of the Spa GP expresses its deepest disappointment for the outcome of the Grand Prix, which represented the conclusion for which my team had worked a whole year, overcoming all the obstacles.

“Unfortunately the weather is an element that you cannot control. I have always said that the health of our public is fundamental. So is the health of the drivers.

“Safety must come first, so I respect the decision of the race director. Obviously I share the enormous disappointment of our spectators, who behaved in an exemplary manner.

“I will reflect and discuss in the days to come with FOM on how we could offer compensation to our spectators after this force majeure event.”

RE the fans at Spa…these trips are a massive expense. They take ages to save for. They’re special. It really sucks this one got ruined & I hope refunds happen. I’ve had a message from a fan that’s rammed it home to me. Any who were here and do want to vent my DMs are open. — Scott Mitchell (@SMitchellF1) August 29, 2021

Lewis Hamilton wants a free race at Spa

As for Lewis Hamilton, he is ready to come back to Spa for any sort of a free event being organised to compensate the disappointed fans. The reigning champion must be appreciated for speaking for the fans and being a catalyst for the fans’ refunds/compensation.

“I’d absolutely come back. I love it here so if there is a way we could find a window where it wasn’t raining and we give the fans a free race, that would be great.”

Also Read “It already had the power and the charisma” – Daniel Ricciardo agrees with half points being awarded for the Belgian Grand Prix