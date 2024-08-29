US Open Recalls Ben Shelton’s Phone Celebration After Defeating Frances Tiafoe in 2023; Fans Brand it ‘Immature’

Very few matches from the first week of a Grand Slam excite fans, but the rematch of the US Open 2023 quarterfinals between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, scheduled for the third round of the 2024 edition, has become one of the most anticipated encounters. The organizers even tried to build excitement by reminiscing about Shelton’s celebration from their previous battle at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Shelton had a dream run at the US Open 2023, reaching the semi-finals of the tournament. After each victory, he would also perform his iconic ‘phone celebration,’ which has once again captured attention this year.

Shelton’s match against Tiafoe thoroughly entertained tennis enthusiasts last year. A brilliant display of serving helped Shelton secure a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory, after which he performed his customary celebration.

A year after the incident, the US Open’s social media team used a clip of it to promote the upcoming third-round battle.

She used to call me on my Shelton Is Ben hanging up the phone on Tiafoe again? pic.twitter.com/10yWAJGBaC — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2024

Reacting to the tweet were numerous fans. The organizers were successful in instilling excitement in fans.

I’m a fan of Ben Shelton and his antics — Pro Tennis News (@ProTennisFeed) August 28, 2024

Love his attitude…. I love Tiafoe too. It’ll be a great match… — S.Nunn (@getsomesense9) August 29, 2024

However, a larger group of fans didn’t appreciate the southpaw’s celebration. These same naysayers are backing Tiafoe to win so that Shelton doesn’t repeat this “childish” and “immature” celebration.

That is childish and immature. I hope big foe beats Ben just so we don’t have to see this childish bullshit. — Vicki Mainard (@vmainard) August 29, 2024

So rude and uncalled for. Shows immaturity. — Mary Frick (@minimcg23) August 28, 2024

Despite what detractors may hope for, Shelton, the 13th seed, has delivered a flawless performance so far in this year’s US Open. Extremely satisfied with his results so far, Shelton eagerly anticipates the contest against his compatriot.

Shelton confident ahead of Tiafoe clash

Shelton began this year’s US Open with a straight-sets win over Dominic Thiem in just 110 minutes. In the next round, he again emerged victorious, defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

After his second match at the Flushing Meadows, Shelton revealed being happy with his level of performance. He said,

“I thought I moved extremely well. I served well and hit my forehand well and didn’t get broken today and was clutch at the big moments when I needed to be. I am happy with where my game is at.”

In tremendous form, Shelton eagerly anticipates the enticing third-round battle against Tiafoe. He hopes for a duel as entertaining as their clash at the US Open 2023.

“I am really looking forward to it. We had a great battle in the quarters last year and I am sure it will be another popcorn match.”

Shelton will undoubtedly enter the contest as the favorite to win. However, Big Foe’s momentum, fueled by impressive results over the past 10 days—including a final appearance at the Cincinnati Masters 2024—might help him orchestrate an upset.