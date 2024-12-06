Carlos Alcaraz Copies Rafael Nadal Super Shot in Thrilling Point Against Ben Shelton at Garden Cup 2024

Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton put on a spectacular show during their Garden Cup 2024 exhibition match. A majority of the rallies left viewers in awe. But there was one specific point that Alcaraz won that has impressed the tennis community, appearing as though he took a page out of Rafael Nadal’s book.

During his service game in the first set, Alcaraz took control and dictated the rally early on. However, Shelton did a great job in tracking the ball by covering the lengths of the court. The Spaniard decided to be more commanding and charged towards the net mid-point, ultimately executing a stunning overhead backhand lob winner.

The entire Madison Square Garden crowd oozed with “oohs” and “aahs” as soon as this entertaining point finished. Social media users also lauded the four-time Grand Slam winner for this breathtaking display.

The level of talent is incredible!! — Daniel Gill (@PointPlayTennis) December 5, 2024

This point is reminiscent of Rafael Nadal’s iconic no-look backhand winner that he amazed fans with numerous times across his distinguished career. Even during the final match of his career, the Mallorca native pulled off this shot to perfection.

Coincidentally, Shelton also hit an identical shot during the US Open 2024.

How Shelton is as big a Nadal fan as Alcaraz, pulling off the reverse ‘flick’

Shelton had a relatively short run at the US Open 2024. He was eliminated in the third round, suffering a loss to Frances Tiafoe.

But even in his short stint at Flushing Meadows, the then-21-year-old amazed fans with some exciting points. One point against his compatriot Tiafoe, in particular, received more limelight than the others.

Much like Nadal, Shelton executed an overhead backhand volley with incredible precision. The angle was so sharp that Big Foe could do nothing but admire the brilliance of his opponent.

What was better, the shot or the reaction? Ben Shelton is feeling himself on Ashe today! pic.twitter.com/r1nCM6Jq23 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2024

With Alcaraz and Shelton attracting nearly 20,000 fans at MSG, it is safe to say that tennis is in safe hands with these two young talents getting a huge thumbs up from one of the biggest tennis markets in the world, New York City.