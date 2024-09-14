Valtteri Bottas Donates 2019 Mercedes Racing Gloves for Sergio Perez’s Charity Auction

Valtteri Bottas recently donated a pair of his autographed racing gloves from the 2019 Mercedes season to the Checo Perez Foundation, which supports children in need. The gloves, initially expected to draw significant bids, started at $780 (15,000 Mexican Pesos) and have already gone up to $2,340 (45,000 Mexican Pesos).

To place a bid, interested parties need to send a direct message to the foundation’s Instagram handle, ‘@fundacionchechoperez’. The latest bids will be updated through comments on the auction reel, posted on the foundation’s page, and via Instagram Stories.

All bids for the ex-Mercedes driver’s racing gloves must be submitted by September 15.

According to the caption of the reel, “All funds raised will be allocated for the various social welfare programs that will benefit more than 100 boys and girls in vulnerable conditions of the Checo Perez Foundation.”

Sergio Perez established his foundation in 2012 with the vision to “open, generate, promote, and provide comprehensive development opportunities to one of the most vulnerable sectors: children.”

Bottas, recognizing the importance of this cause shortly after participating in another charity event in Monaco, donated his 2019 racing gloves. This season was arguably Bottas’ best in F1, as he finished second in the standings with 326 points and four wins.

A committed philanthropist, Bottas previously organized the ‘Valtteri Bottas Duathlon’ in 2017, where participants ran and cycled to raise funds for children in need. He also recently collaborated with Ripke to create a nude calendar, raising $150,000.

Bottas wasn’t the only F1 driver to support Pérez’s foundation. Daniel Ricciardo also auctioned off his 2019 gloves a week prior to Bottas.

With a starting bid set at the same price, Ricciardo’s gloves—worn during his first season at Renault—sold for $2,600 (50,000 Mexican Pesos).