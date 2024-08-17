Valtteri Bottas Explains How Cycling Being Contradictory to F1 Made Him Fall in Love

Ever since Valtteri Bottas moved to Sauber, there have been several positive changes in his life. One of those changes is Bottas starting cycling as an off-track activity to get away from his stressful F1 life. The Finn recently elaborated on his favorite pastime and admitted how the massive difference between cycling and F1 helps his desire to race and keeps him energized.

Speaking on the Pitlane Life Lessons podcast, former F1 mechanic, Marc Priestley told Bottas about an acquaintance of his who revealed how F1 is 90% car and 10% driver and cycling is the opposite. So, Priestley asked if Bottas could relate to that notion.

The Sauber driver replied, “That’s why I like cycling because it’s like the opposite. You, as a human, you are the engine, you know, you are the machine. And yeah, obviously, still machinery plays a part, but that’s why I love doing those events and challenging myself.”

“Because I feel like on the start line, pretty much everyone is on more or less on the same… they have the same chances to win or do well. So for me, that’s really refreshing”, he added.

Valtteri Bottas: international treasure. While F1 takes a break, Valtteri conquers a 140-mile gravel hill climb in Colorado dressed as Duffman. He wins his team’s weight in beer and donates it to all the spectators and competitors. Cheers to that! pic.twitter.com/1ialxMXB3v — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) August 21, 2023

Bottas may have gotten into the physically challenging world of cycling to experience a different sport than F1. However, his professional cyclist girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell also played a part in sparking these interests. Now, it’s become a core part of the Finn’s life.

Bottas is knee-deep into the world of cycling

Thanks to his girlfriend, the transition to cycling was seamless for Bottas. Led by Cromwell, the Finn started training professionally. Soon after that, he started cycling professionally. Bottas now also participates in various cycling tournaments on different terrains.

In fact, cycling has become part of his training regimen which also translates to better performance in F1. With his girlfriend by his side, the two train to become better at the sport. He’s so involved with cycling now, he has his own race. The Finn has started a gravel race in his home country called FNLD GRVL.

It’s Bottas’ brainchild which debuted in 2023. The race already had its second edition in June 2024 with no signs of stopping. The race also features a $22k prize purse and 1000 riders from around the world.

The F1 driver combined his love for nature and cycling and put them into one. It appears Bottas already has big and competitive plans for life after F1.