Valtteri Bottas Grabs 2nd Position in a Different Type of Racing

Valtteri Bottas last stood on an F1 podium at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP when he was with Mercedes. He joined Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) a year later – a team he is still driving for – and their lack of competitiveness has not allowed the Finn to collect F1 medals since. However, he is making up for it away from the sport.

A keen cyclist, Bottas has found his love for the same through his partner Tiffany Cromwell. He has started making ripples in the cycling world, as he grabbed a stellar P2 finish at the 2024 Unbound Gravel Event in the USA.

Bottas took to his Instagram account to reveal this achievement to his fans. “Finally got to take part in this big gravel event in USA. Had fun out there racing bikes for 174km on gravel, and finished 2nd in men 30-39.”

This achievement will be of respite for the 34-year-old, who is not having the best of seasons with Sauber. Still, he shows no signs of wanting to quit and demarcated himself as the Swiss team’s leader and mentor to his young teammate Zhou Guanyu.

However, Bottas’ days in F1 may be numbered as Sauber will become Audi from 2025 onwards. The Germans have signed Nico Hulkenberg already, which means either Bottas or Zhou (or possibly both) will have to vacate their seat.

Is Valtteri Bottas’ F1 career about to end?

Audi has made its intentions clear. Hulkenberg’s signing is the first statement that highlights their ambitious project for the future. It has also been reported that Carlos Sanz is a big target and is close to signing for the outfit. This will leave both Zhou and Bottas without a seat for 2025.

Despite falling short of teammate Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Bottas was considered a solid driver. He was a regular feature on the podium and even won 10 races during his five years with the Brackley-based outfit.

Valtteri Bottas spotted leaving the Williams hospitality building Autosport understands Bottas had a 15 minute meeting with James Vowles #F1 #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/9llFZg5lP7 — Autosport (@autosport) May 18, 2024

However, Bottas may have to start a search for desirable suitors, considering Audi is not interested in retaining his services. Some reports have loosely linked him with a move back to the Silver Arrows. But with Kimi Antonelli in the picture, it doesn’t look like a proposition either party would be interested in.

On the other hand, Bottas’ former employers could hand him a lifeline. Williams, earlier this season, held a meeting with the Finnish racing driver and with the Grove-based outfit looking for a Logan Sargeant replacement, Bottas could be the right fit.