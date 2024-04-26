Nico Hulkenberg Kick-Starts Audi Dream With Haas F1 Exit

On Friday, Haas announced that Nico Hulkenberg would part ways with them with the culmination of the 2024 season. Just minutes later, Sauber revealed the German as their driver for 2025, confirming all the rumors that were linking him to the Hinwil-based outfit.

Hulkenberg made a return to F1 in 2023 when Mick Schumacher lost his place at Haas. Ever since he has been in splendid form and has outperformed Kevin Magnussen on most occasions. Audi, taking over Sauber from 2026 onwards, was adamant about singing Hulkenberg from Haas as a result, and the move has now gone through.

In 2025, Hulkenberg will race under the Sauber banner, but the team gets renamed Audi the following season. Hulkenberg’s arrival also means that either Zhou Guanyu or Valtteri Bottas will miss out on a place in the Swiss team after the current campaign. Per most reports, Zhou is the driver Sauber/Audi prefers to let go of.

Bottas’ experience meanwhile, could be a valuable asset for Sauber. He is a 10-time race winner and has been performing consistently, despite the team’s overall inferior mechancial package. For Audi, however, another driver remains a big target.

Who joins Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber?

Following news of Audi’s impending takeover, Carlos Sainz became one of the biggest names to be linked to the German team. Sainz’s father has close ties to Audi, and is pushing for a move to fall through.

Plus, Sainz is on the hunt for a seat in 2025 as Lewis Hamilton will replace the Madrid-born driver at Ferrari. This could prompt Sainz to accept a switch to Hinwil.

Sainz, however, has been driving at the front of the grid. Going by Sauber’s current performance, the outfit will be nowhere near toward the front of the grid come 2025. This could be the only roadblock in Sainz’s potential move to Audi in 2025, as they have reportedly offered the Spaniard a very lucrative deal.

On the other hand, if Sainz does join Sauber/Audi, Valtteri Bottas will be on the sidelines hunting for a team to drive for.