Valtteri Bottas Joins Celebrations as Ruth Buscombe Ties the Knot With Ex-Mercedes Mechanic

The month of August seems to have kicked off the wedding season in F1 as Ex-Head of Race Strategy for Alfa Romeo and current F1 presenter, Ruth Buscombe becomes the latest F1 personality to tie the knot. Her groom is none other than former Mercedes mechanic, Nathan Divey. Nathan, who left the Brackley squad at the end of 2022 to join Ferrari, was Lewis Hamilton’s #1 mechanic.

For those curious to know about the details of the wedding, Ruth gave it all away on her Instagram account as she shared a carousel of photos and videos from the wedding, which took place on 3rd August at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Buscombe Divey (@ruthbuscombe)

Her wedding dress came from the popular dress designer Wtoo by Watters, her make-up was done by the makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury, and the rings were designed by the jewelry store, Cartier.

Plenty of F1 personalities sent congratulatory messages to Buscombe and Divey including the likes of Valtteri Bottas and Pierre Gasly, who liked her Instagram post to send their love. Some of the other well-wishers included Chloe Grant, Sophia Floersch, and Bernie Collins, the former strategy engineer for Aston Martin.

As it’s the kick-off of the wedding season, other figures like Naomi Schiff and F1 commentator David Croft are next in line to tie the knot. Naomi recently posted a video on her Instagram showcasing her bachelorette trip in Ibiza with her friends. Meanwhile, Croft announced his upcoming wedding months ago.

David Croft is going to tie the knot in less than a month

On August 6, Croft posted a video on his Instagram account explaining that there was exactly one month to go before his wedding with Laura Bradley. He captioned the post, saying, “Counting the days till we become Mr. and Mrs. Croft – Not long to wait ‍♀️‍♂️❤️ Special thanks to our three content creators Daniel, James, and Ava for their help with the video.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Croft (@croftyf1)

Laura is also a familiar face in the F1 community as she used to serve the position of Director of Guest Services, Hospitality, and Events at Aston Martin, a position she held since March 2021. Before that, she was the Director of Strategic Projects and the Director of Guest Experiences for F1 Experiences.

Laura has been excitedly posting pictures of her wedding preparations on her social media. Even her children share a very strong bond with Croft as evident from his latest trip with Laura’s daughter to see a Taylor Swift concert.