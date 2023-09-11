David Croft Receives ‘Big No’ from Fiance for Playing F1 Anthem While Walking Down the Aisle

In March 2018, Brian Tyler gave us one of F1’s most legendary anthems. Named the ‘F1 Anthem,’ the composition stands as one of the most easily recognizable tunes in the world of sports. The fanaticism behind the tune is so high that many people use it when celebrating important days of their lives. However, famous British F1 commentator David “Crofty” Croft will not be one of those people as he reveals his fiance is completely against him using the anthem during their wedding proceedings.

53-year-old Croft announced in January this year that his partner, Laura Bradley, had accepted his proposal of getting married. The couple will marry each other 2024, with wedding preparations underway. While Bradley, too, works in F1 as Aston Martin’s Director of Guest Services, Hospitality, and Events, the future Mrs. Croft is firm on keeping work and personal lives separate by denying her husband-to-be an interesting wish.

David Croft can’t walk down the aisle to the F1 anthem

Appearing as a guest on Spotify’s ‘The Fast and The Curious’ podcast, Croft discussed his upcoming marriage with the panel. While live on the podcast, Crofty asked his future bride if he could play the F1 music during their walk down the aisle. All his hopes came crashing down after hearing Bradley’s response.

“Darling?! F1 Music, Aisle? What do you reckon?” “No, I think that’s a no, to be fair.”

A disappointed Crofty further added that even though he did not get his wish, it was still worth popping the question. There was another highlight for the panel as the 53-year-old made a “disgusting” yet interesting promise on record.

Crofty makes a curious promise ahead of the Singapore GP

An iconic scene in the F1 realm is when a championship-winning or a race-winning driver elects to kiss the tarmac. The podcast’s listeners have started a trend of kissing the tarmac after a woman named ‘Ann’ was once asked whether she’d kissed the tarmac during one of her visits to an F1 circuit.

Appearing as a guest caller on the podcast, Ann asked Croft whether he had ever done so or not. In response, the Briton said he hadn’t but promised to send a video of him doing so before and after the race in Singapore. In response to the promise, Ann would have to kiss the tarmac at Spa given she, too, plans on attending the race in 2024.