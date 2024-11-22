mobile app bar

Valtteri Bottas Sells Merch at Parking Lot in Las Vegas to Help Families Affected by Sudden Job Loss

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024 ,in the picture Valtteri Bottas FIN , Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024 ,in the picture Valtteri Bottas FIN , Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber | Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

Ever since his Sauber exit became official, Valtteri Bottas has been wondering about what’s next for his racing career. But besides that stress, the Finn has also cleverly used the ‘What’s Next’ phrase on some custom merchandise of his own. Bottas has brought these merchandise t-shirts to Las Vegas and is selling them for a charity cause.

He posted about the same on his Instagram stories, informing his followers about how he is going to sell these crewneck t-shirts in a parking lot near the Las Vegas GP circuit. Bottas and his fellow mate had set up a pop-up shop there for the sale of 77 t-shirts [an ode to his racing number].

The proceeds from this sale will go to a charity that supports families affected due to sudden job losses. Bottas also highlighted the same in a video on his stories. Besides the offline one-off pop-up sale, the Sauber driver also mentioned how the crewneck will be available to buy online as well.

Bottas has again cleverly used his racing number 77 in the pricing of the t-shirt for the online sale. It will be available in two colors — turquoise and black — for a price of €77.77 ($81.34).

They were selling it at a similar price in the Las Vegas parking lot. But the first customer gave $100 for the crewneck, perhaps after learning about the charitable cause.

Apparently, the online sale is also for a limited time — only for this weekend. Even the online sale proceeds will go towards the charity supporting the families who have lost jobs recently.

