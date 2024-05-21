Valtteri Bottas Shares Definite Update on His Dwindling F1 Future

Valtteri Bottas’ career took a quiet turn ever since he moved to Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) in 2022. But with his contract now set to expire at the end of the year, uncertainty looms. Sauber is looking forward to the Audi takeover in 2026, which could help them make strides but whether they hold on to Bottas, remains to be seen.

Appearing on an episode of Nailing the Apex podcast, the Finn talks about his F1 future. While he cannot be sure of which team he will be representing in 2024, Bottas guarantees one thing – he will be an F1 driver.

“F1 is definitely the category I will be in. But the team, which team, that is still TBC [to be confirmed]. There’s many factors obviously.”

Bottas goes on to reveal that while he is talking to Sauber about a possible contract extension, there are others on the paddock interested in his services too. The 34-year-old is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid and has won 10 races during his time with Mercedes.

The Finnish driver knows what it takes to win races and help teams win Championships, as he was one of the key reasons behind Mercedes winning five back-to-back constructor’s championships between 2017 and 2021.

Heading into the next season, however, Bottas could be suiting up for others on the grid.

Where could Valtteri Bottas potentially end up?

Sauber, soon to be Audi, has lofty ambitions and wants to sign a top driver who will lead them into a new era. While Bottas does fit that criterion, there is a younger option on the ropes in Carlos Sainz.

As such, Bottas could have to look elsewhere. Williams is one outfit where he could end up in. Team Principal James Vowles isn’t happy with Logan Sargeant as his driver and admitted that he is considering other options.

Rumors also suggest that Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon are considering an exit, which could open up a spot at the Enstone-based outfit.

Perhaps a long shot, but with Mercedes looking for a short-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton (before handing the seat over to Kimi Antonelli), Bottas could end up making a return to the Silver Arrows as well.