Valtteri Bottas spotted providing ‘race support’ for $5 Million cyclist girfriend

Valtteri Bottas provided race support to his professional cyclist girlfriend at the 2022 Tour de France Femmes.

Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas arrived in France last weekend for the 12th race of the season at Circuit Paul Ricard. Unfortunately for Finn, he only managed to finish P14.

He stands 9th in the standings after the 2022 French GP. But ahead of the next round in Budapest, Bottas decided to extend his stay in France by a couple more days.

The F1 driver was seen helping Tiffany Cromwell, his girlfriend, at the first Tour de France Femmes on Tuesday. Prior to the race’s fourth stage, he was photographed with Tiffany in the paddock area.

Bottas posted a video on his Twitter account. The Finn was seen handing bottles to the cyclists who whizzed past him. And Bottas fist bumps the air after the successful manoeuvre. He shared his support for Women’s cycling and the sport in general in a post.

The caption read, “It was very cool to witness this amazing event for a couple of stages! If you didn’t go this year make sure you don’t miss next year’s. Great to see women’s sport getting well-deserved exposure!”

Who is Valtteri Bottas’s girlfriend?

F1 driver Valtteri Bottas enjoys a high-speed career in motorsports. But his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell is no less. She is an Australian-born professional cyclist.

The 34-year-old drives for the Canyon-SRAM team. She has participated in major cycling events and major competitions like the Olympics and Commonwealth games.

Cromwell has been in a relationship with the Finnish driver since February 2020. Bottas was earlier married to a long-time girlfriend and Olympic swimmer Emilia Pikkarainen. the duo filed for divorce in November 2019.

Bottas credits his girlfriend for his newfound liking for the sport. In April 2022, Bottas, and Cromwell, launched Oath, a premier gin.

