F1

“Please let Bottas through” – When Lewis Hamilton kept his promise to Valtteri Bottas at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

"Please let Bottas through" - When Lewis Hamilton kept his promise to Valtteri Bottas at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Latest news about KL Rahul: What happened to KL Rahul? Who is KL Rahul replacement for West Indies tour?
Next Article
"It feels like a very, very cruel thing to do" The prospect of Nate Diaz "getting executed on live TV" in opposition to Khamzat Chimaev does not sit well with Dan Hardy
F1 Latest News
"Carlos Sainz strikes me as Ferrari's leader"- Former F1 Champion questions 24-year old Charles Leclerc for making multiple mistakes
“Carlos Sainz strikes me as Ferrari’s leader”- Former F1 Champion questions 24-year old Charles Leclerc for making multiple mistakes

Charles Leclerc has had a difficult 2022 season up until now, and Damon Hill feels…