“Please let Bottas through” – When Lewis Hamilton kept his promise to Valtteri Bottas at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton kept his promise to Valtteri Bottas in the 2017 Hungarian GP despite losing crucial points in the world championship.

The Briton driver was just a point behind his arch-rival Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel going into the Grand Prix. Moreover, it became much more difficult for Hamilton to go ahead as the German took the pole.

Vettel alongside his teammate Kimi Raikkonen locked the front row. Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton locked the second row in view to get a great start.

Seven-time world champion kept the promise to Valtteri Bottas

The four times world champion stormed ahead right from the start. An incident between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo brought out the safety car.

However, right after the safety car, Vettel led. The Ferrari duo had a stronghold at the first and second positions. Moreover, Hamilton on 4th was faster than Bottas.

Thus, Mercedes informed Bottas to let Hamilton through to compete against the Ferraris. The Briton promised Bottas that he will let him through if he is unable to pass Raikkonen.

The seven times world champion was unable to catch the Prancing Horses. Hence, on the last lap of the race, Hamilton kept his promise and let Bottas through.

Lewis keeping his promise to Valtteri back in Hungary 2017. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/103KJwEMSU — soph (@sophwebsterxx) July 26, 2022

“I want to win the championship the right way” – Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton sacrificed a podium and finished 4th just four-tenths of a second behind Bottas. Sebastian Vettel took a comfortable victory and extended his lead by 14 points in the championship.

During the post-race interview, Hamilton explained that he wants to win the championship the right way. He added: “The team was in a difficult position but I think today really shows, hopefully, that I am a man of my word.”

Valtteri Bottas also thanked the team and Hamilton for showcasing a team spirit and sacrificing crucial points for keeping the promise.

lewis hamilton and valtteri bottas friendship is just 💞💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/g3wO1TVvbs — comfort for lewis stans (@lewishcomfort) April 5, 2022

