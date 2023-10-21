Valtteri Bottas’s Girlfriend Deserves Credit for Alfa Romeo Star Having Seamless Performance in Qatar While Others Struggled

The Qatar Grand Prix arguably produced one of the most challenging races in F1 history. The race not only challenged the drivers’ skill sets but also their physical ability to withstand intense heat. Following the conclusion of the Grand Prix, most of the drivers raised concerns about their safety because of the searing heat. They believe that F1 should not schedule races at circuits where the temperatures are expected to be extremely high at a particular time in the year. However, while most drivers struggled, Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas was perhaps not one of them.

On the most recent episode of the Sky F1 podcast, Rachel Brookes explained how the Finnish driver was able to cope with the heat better than most drivers because of his cycling experience. Brookes explained, “Valtteri apparently got out of the car and he said he was absolutely fine. And it is down to all his cycle training, which I thought was fascinating“.

Since the 34-year-old‘s girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell is a cyclist, credit must go to her. When Bottas is not racing in F1, he often takes part in cycling competitions to keep himself fit.

Valtteri Bottas’ girlfriend deserves credit for the Finnish driver’s incredible fitness

Tiffany Cromwell is a road and gravel cyclist from Australia. She currently races for the Canyon–SRAM team. She mostly takes part in Grand Tours and has won two stages of the Giro d’Italia Femminile.

Since the 35-year-old is such an accomplished cyclist, Valtteri Bottas also accompanies her to her races. As a result, it is possible that he, too has gained a strong interest in the same. Most of the time when the two are not competing in their respective sports, they often go on cycling expeditions.

This is perhaps a time when Bottas gets to experience extreme conditions, something that has also helped him to develop better endurance. However, it is possible that had the Finnish driver competed in a race such as this year’s Qatar Grand Prix a few years ago, he would have struggled massively as well, just like the others did.

Bottas worked tremendously hard to improve his fitness

Valtteri Bottas himself has explained on several occasions about how hard he has had to work to improve his fitness levels. In a Finnish interview earlier this year, the 34-year-old explained how he trained himself to tolerate pain, both physically and mentally, while he was Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes.

“I trained myself to pain, physically and mentally,” he explained. After stating the same, Bottas also commented upon his eating disorder. He stated that although no disorder was ever diagnosed, he definitely felt that it was there. As a result, he had to train extra hard to keep up with Hamilton.

However, with a fitness enthusiast like Tiffany Cromwell as his partner, times seem to have changed for Bottas. The 34-year-old seems to find it much easier to navigate through the physical and mental challenges that he comes across. As a result, he also finds himself in a much healthier and happier place with Alfa Romeo this season.